Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat commends Mayor Bart Castleberry and city officials on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have quickly made decisions based on the best evidence they had to help slow the spread of the virus and minimize the economic impact the subsequent shutdown will have on the city’s budget.
While allowing the city parks and trails to remain open, the city closed indoor facilities such as the Don Owen Sports Complex and McGee Center in early March. They also closed the playgrounds and basketball courts at parks. When it became clear some residents would not adhere to those guidelines, city officials made the unpopular but correct decision to take down the basketball goals at city parks to remove that temptation.
The mayor had the foresight to implement a spending freeze in the first week of March, which the department heads have followed.
The magnitude of this decision, made early on the crisis, will only be truly appreciated once the pandemic is over and the city has a clear understanding of lost revenue.
Chief Financial Officer Tyler Winningham told the mayor and city council on Tuesday that expenditures are down $375,000 from 2019. The money saved by the spending freeze will go a long way in helping fill the gap created by the shutdown.
Just how big that gap will be is still unknown but Winningham said Tuesday that early estimates indicate it could be around $750,000.
Without the mayor’s early decision on the spending freeze and the department heads’ immediate compliance with it, the city would be in much worse shape financially, even after the health risk has passed.
If you see something, say something
April is Child Abuse Awareness month in Arkansas, as we were reminded at the governor’s April 20 news conference. Director of the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services Mischa Martin spoke in the course of the conference, and made an interesting point.
In the pandemic response, children are less likely to interact with professionals as they would in ordinary times. As such, the opportunity for teachers and other professionals to recognize the signs of abuse and take the appropriate steps simply is not in place.
Therefore, we must be more vigilant. For anyone who witnesses something they feel is suspicious, they should take the first step to stop child abuse. We should all be willing to call the 24/7 child abuse hotline 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD. It is staffed by professionals, and calling it is a first step in ending any abuse situation.
