Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police sparked a movement around the nation, including several protests in Conway and throughout Arkansas, that has led to some long overdue changes.
On Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson created the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas to “study and analyze the best practices and procedures for recruiting, training, and maintaining law enforcement officers” in the state. The task force will make recommendations to the governor to ensure law enforcement agencies comply with standards.
Across the U.S., the movement has reignited efforts to remove symbols of slavery and the Confederacy.
NASCAR stunned many with the announcement it had banned the Confederate flag from its races and venues. The U.S. Navy and Marines have also banned the Confederate flag.
Protestors in Richmond, Virginia, pulled down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Wednesday. City leaders said the statue had already been targeted for removal, and no arrests were made when protestors took it upon themselves to remove it.
In Fredericksburg, Virginia, a slave auction block was removed. In Portsmouth, Virginia, protestors knocked the heads off statues of four Confederates where it is believed a slave whipping post once stood. Authorities in Alabama removed an obelisk in Birmingham and a bronze likeness of a Confederate naval officer in Mobile.
Congress has started discussions on removing statues of Confederate figures from the U.S. Capitol and removing their names from all military bases.
The Log Cabin Democrat supports the removing symbols of slavery and the Confederacy. These artifacts belong in a museum.
It is important to study and acknowledge our nation’s history, even its uncomfortable, checkered past. However, we condemn these symbols that celebrate it.
In the words of poet Maya Angelou: “Do you the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”
