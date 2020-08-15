Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
In August 1920, the 19th Amendment was declared ratified as part of the U.S. Constitution giving most American women the right to vote after 72 years of lobbying, marching, picketing and protesting. However, in some states, women of color didn’t truly gain the right to vote until after the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which prohibited racial discrimination in voting.
While celebrating the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage this month, people were given another reason to bolster their cheers.
Vice President Joe Biden made history this week when he announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.
Harris, whose mother is Indian and father is Jamaican, is the first Black woman to appear on the presidential ticket for a major American political party. If elected in November, Harris would become the first female Vice President; the first Black Vice President; and the first Asian American Vice President.
Whatever your politics and by whatever method, the Log Cabin Democrat encourages you to vote in the 2020 election.
Faulkner County in 2016 switched to vote centers in lieu of polling sites. The change allows any registered Faulkner County voter to vote at any of the 22 vote centers located throughout the county. The Log Cabin Democrat commends the county for the move, which improved the convenience to voters.
Amid the pandemic, the governor and secretary of state have declared concerns over COVID-19 a valid reason to request an absentee ballot. The Log Cabin Democrat praises their decision to do so.
The deadline to register to vote in the 2020 general election is Oct. 5. We encourage anyone eligible who is not yet registered to vote to do so immediately. The many options for doing so in Arkansas are detailed at www.sos.arkansas.gov/ elections/voter-information/ voter-registration-information.
Early voting in Arkansas runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2. Voters are, unfortunately, required to show ID in Arkansas. Acceptable forms include an Arkansas driver’s license; an Arkansas photo identification card; a concealed handgun carry license; a U.S. passport; an employee badge or identification document issued by an accredited postsecondary education institution in the state of Arkansas; a U.S. military identification document; a public assistance identification card if the card shows a photograph of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued; or a voter verification card.
For anyone who requests an absentee ballot to mail in, they must include a copy of their ID along with their ballot.
The Log Cabin Democrat urges all eligible people to vote in this historic election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.