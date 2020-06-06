Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat supports the peaceful protests in Conway and across the state and nation in order to bring awareness to much-needed change following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis police.
We condemn the actions of people trying to divert attention from the movement – from “anti-protestors” driving through the crowds waving confederate flags and wielding a knife from a sunroof to people vandalizing or looting businesses or worse, inciting riots that lead to violence.
Some recent protests in Arkansas, including one in Conway on Sunday, were marred by escalating tensions. Little Rock saw the brunt of the destruction, with several businesses damaged and looted and dozens of people hurt, including an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter, over the course of a few days.
In Conway, no injuries were reported and property damage was limited to a broken window on a police cruiser. Police released tear gas into the crowd twice. Mayor Bart Castleberry on Monday issued a citywide curfew by executive order for 48 hours, which the city council extended through 5 a.m. Thursday.
The people who are destroying property, looting stores and hurting others have attempted to steal the voice of a movement with an important and accurate message – black Americans do not share the same liberties, protections and opportunities as white Americans do. Thankfully, they are failing.
The message is drowning out the noise of the naysayers, and people are listening.
Conway residents have continued to gather in protest but they have remained peaceful since Sunday. Conway police officers have marched with them, listening to their stories and addressing their concerns.
After protestors asked what CPD’s use-of-force policy is, the department posted the policy to its website and social media accounts for all to see.
The city council, which had noted they might reconvene Friday to extend the curfew into the weekend, canceled the meeting, posting “After consulting Chief Jody Spradlin and Mayor Bart Castleberry, the Conway City Council decided to not extend our citywide curfew. Have a wonderful weekend!” The city’s Diversity and Economic Development department is hosting a March for Unity from Rogers Plaza to Simon Park on Sunday.
On Friday afternoon, Minneapolis banned the use of chokeholds by police and now requires bystanding officers to stop any officers using them.
We encourage people to exercise their First Amendment rights to peacefully protest but urge them do so safely, which for now includes wearing masks when social distancing isn’t possible. The Arkansas Department of Health has a list of guidelines for large, outdoor venues at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/pdf/directive_large_outdoor_venues.pdf.
We – an all-white editorial board – are aware we don’t fully understand the depths of this issue and have asked local activists Jimmy Warren and Sheila Franklin to share their stories in their own words, which will run in the next weekend edition of the Log Cabin Democrat.
