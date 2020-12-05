Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
It is time for President Donald Trump and his legal team to accept the results of the election and stop wasting time and resources to cast doubt on the outcome.
Trump was well within his rights to delay conceding until the votes could be verified. He had every right to to request a recount in Georgia after certified results showed he lost the state by just 12,670 (0.25 percent). Georgia state law allows a candidate to request a recount when the margin is less than 0.5 percent.
However, once it became clear there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Trump should have conceded the race. Instead, he is stoking the flames of division in the country by continuing to recycle baseless claims – like in the 46-minute video he posted to Facebook on Wednesday – and waste the court’s time.
In an Associated Press tally of roughly 50 cases brought by Trump’s campaign and his allies, more than 30 have already been rejected or dropped. On Thursday, the Wisconsin state Supreme Court refused to hear Trump’s lawsuit asking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots.
There are other problems with the court filings besides the glaring lack of evidence to support them.
After recently being kicked off Trump’s legal team, conservative attorney Sidney Powell filed new lawsuits in Arizona and Wisconsin this week riddled with errors and wild conspiracies about election rigging.
One of the plaintiffs named in the Wisconsin case said he never agreed to participate in the case and found out through social media that he had been included. The same lawsuit asks for 48 hours of security footage from the “TCF Center,” which is in Detroit, Michigan – not Wisconsin.
President Trump is a man who likes to win. By continuing with this nonsense, he is losing the election not once, but over and over again.
Thank you for your service
Judge David Reynolds will retire Jan. 1 after 31 years of service on the bench.
In 1989, then-Gov. Bill Clinton appointed Reynolds to serve as a juvenile court judge. Reynolds went on to be elected as a circuit court judge of the 20th Judicial District and then as district judge.
During his tenure, he helped create the Stop DV program in Faulkner County, which provides legal support to domestic violence victims.
The Log Cabin Democrat thanks Judge Reynolds for more than three decades of service.
