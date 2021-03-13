Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Faulkner County Quorum Court will discuss on Tuesday, among other things, a proposed “Bill of Rights County Ordinance.”
The bill’s sponsor, John Allison III, said he’s been working on the ordinance since he was elected in November and that his predecessor Steve Goode passed it on him.
The proposal “seeks to affirm by ordinance Faulkner County’s commitment to guard against any encroachment on individual liberty rights enumerated in the U.S. Bill of Rights and the Arkansas Declaration of Rights, including but not limited to the rights enumerated in the first ten amendments to the United States Constitution.”
It is similar to resolutions/ordinances passed in other counties in the state that are at risk of being deemed unconstitutional because the language in them didn’t account for the sovereignty of state and federal government to override a county ordinance, according to Mike Rainwater, attorney for the Arkansas Association of Counties. Allison said he worked with Rainwater to correct the language in this proposed ordinance.
The ordinance states in part that “there is community perception that time-honored, individual liberty rights, enumerated in the U.S. Constitution and the Arkansas Constitution, are under attack; particularly, the right to keep and bear arms.”
Several times over the past few months, the Log Cabin Democrat has witnessed armed protestors in front of City Hall and the Conway Police Department. There was no effort to disarm any of these people.
We would be interested to know how Allison came to the conclusion the second amendment is under attack in Faulkner County. The Log Cabin Democrat would also like to know what data was used to determine there is a community perception that it is.
We urge the quorum court to resist taking a page from the General Assembly’s playbook that could be titled “Finding Solutions to Problems That Don’t Exist.”
There is no shortage of actual problems in the county the quorum court should spend its time on.
County taxpayers for years have contributed to a voluntary tax for an animal shelter – 16 years and more than a million dollars in revenue later – the county still doesn’t have an animal shelter.
Voters in November rejected reallocating the 1/2-cent county sales tax that is split 50/50 between county roads and the sheriff’s department to instead be split with 60 percent going to the sheriff’s office, 35 percent going to county roads and the remaining 5 percent divided evenly among 911 and animal control.
So, the quorum court will need to find another way to fund an animal shelter and to pay for the federally-mandated 911 upgrades.
Rather than wasting time and resources on an ordinance that accomplishes nothing for the people of this county – the Bill of Rights is already guaranteed to them – they need to focus on finding solutions to real Faulkner County problems.
