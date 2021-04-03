Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat wishes everyone a happy Easter.
Spring has sprung, as they say. Spring is a season for renewal and celebration.
This spring brings with it an added reason to celebrate – our progress in the coronavirus pandemic. The Log Cabin looked back on our editorial pages from April 2020, which renewed our appreciation of where we are today.
On April 18, 2020, our editorial was titled “Stay home for all our sakes.” Although Gov. Asa Hutchinson never strictly enforced an official lockdown, by this time last year, schools had been shut and many businesses – bars, gyms, salons and others – were closed. Restaurants had pivoted to carryout and delivery only. Many of us who were fortunate enough to have jobs at businesses that stayed open were working remotely. A year ago, the Log Cabin offices were closed and the staff was working from home.
Our editorials evolved from “stay home” to urging officials to issue a mask mandate and pleading with residents to follow guidelines. More recently, they switched to advocating for the governor to open the vaccine to all and encouraging everyone to get a vaccine.
On that front, we applaud Gov. Asa Hutchinson for opening the vaccine to all Arkansans 16 and older this week. We also commend area schools for leaving their mask mandates in place until the end of the school year.
In our April 25 editorial last year, we praised the mayor, city council and city department heads for their response to the pandemic. The mayor had the foresight to implement a spending freeze in the first week of March 2020, which the department heads followed. This undoubtedly helped the city to be in a better position financially than it would have been otherwise.
The Log Cabin also commends the 92nd General Assembly for passing Act 822, which required online and other remote, out-of-state sellers to collect state and local sales and use taxes. Though they couldn’t have known it at the time of the passage, the collection of online sales tax has been a tremendous boost to city, county and state revenues during the pandemic.
Things are looking up just in time for spring – a season of hope and renewal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.