Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat wishes everyone a safe, happy Labor Day.
Heading into the holiday weekend, the state recorded its largest single-day increase thus far in positive COVID-19 cases with 1,094.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero both urged Arkansans to not let down their guards over the holiday weekend when it comes to social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands.
The Log Cabin Democrat echoes their pleas.
Labor Day is the U.S. federal holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September to honor the social and economic achievements of American workers, who are often taken for granted.
The COVID-19 pandemic made the term “essential workers” a household word. It has helped highlight the importance of essential workers and even prompted some events celebrating those on the front lines – from truck drivers and retail and food service employees to health care workers, school staff and more.
While we celebrate the long weekend and Labor Day, it is important to do so safely. Making small sacrifices like keeping the crowd size for events limited to 10 people, staying at least 6 feet apart from people outside of household members and wearing a mask when that it is not possible is a great way to honor those essential workers, and to keep them and yourselves safe.
