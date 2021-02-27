Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
On Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he was extending the public health emergency and state’s mask mandate through March 31 but that all other directives related to the COVID-19 pandemic – such as capacity limitations in restaurants, bars, salons, gyms and other businesses as well as entertainment venues – were now merely guidelines.
He explained that a directive “is a mandate like an order with a potential penalty after due process” while a guideline is “a strong recommendation based on medical advice” and noted that both are based on scientific data.
As of Friday morning, 578,519 of Arkansas’ 3 million residents, or a little more than 19 percent of the state’s population, had been vaccinated, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. ADH officials confirmed to the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday that number was how many people had received a COVID-19 vaccine and second doses to those people are not added to the tally. Scientists say a region needs to be 80 percent vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
While we are encouraged to see the positivity rate down, fewer people hospitalized with the virus and a high demand for vaccinations – dozens of people have told the Log Cabin Democrat they have been wait-listed but are anxious to receive their shot – we don’t want to see that progress reversed. Winter weather earlier this month kept many residents trapped at home and case numbers/testing rates reflected that. Fewer people getting out also lended a hand in slowing the spread across the state.
“Compliance with public health guidelines is at an all-time high,” the governor said, noting the state’s progress in areas we mentioned above.
In other words, once Arkansans finally decide to comply with the directives, the governor makes it easier to go back to ignoring them.
Hutchinson said the mask mandate will only be lifted March 31 if the state has a seven-day rolling average of a 10 percent positivity rate with at least 7,500 tests administered. If fewer than 7,500 tests are administered on average, he said, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients would be the trigger, noting the state must have fewer than 750 hospitalized with complications from the virus.
“We’ve had increased public education so the public knows exactly what is needed to stop the spread of the virus. I do not expect to see a change in behavior,” the governor said, before adding a warning. “If citizen behavior does not protect us from the spread of the virus, then we might have to re-engage with additional public health measures.”
The threat that he “might” reinstate directives rather than just encouraging everyone to do their part rings hollow based on his past actions. When the state started seeing a huge increase in case numbers and hospitalizations after moving from Phase I into Phase II, with more relaxed standards, he refused to even consider rolling back the allowances even at the urging of his own state Health Department officials.
He reluctantly issued a mask mandate after weeks of urging from health officials and members of the press only when Walmart and other retailers started requiring them to enter their stores.
Now – when compliance to directives is at an all-time high and Arkansas is finally seeing some progress from that compliance – is not the time to take away those directives.
