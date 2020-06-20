‘I like sidewalks, they keep me off the streets.”
We love dad jokes, but then we love dads. The man of the house, the guy who knows how to use hedge trimmers and jumper cables, understands the nuance of the infield fly rule, and passes those important lessons on to us.
So yes, dads deserve a day. Celebrate your dads on Father’s Day – let them have whatever they want for lunch, don’t touch the thermostat or remote and even turn a blind eye if you spot him wearing sandals with socks.
“Oh you’re hungry? Well I’m Australia!” Dads, go ahead and make the joke. Kids, don’t groan (outwardly). It’s his day.
Because the day will inevitably come when the mower won’t start, and he will show up with whatever tool is needed and, like magic, get it to work. The least we can do is have a day where we celebrate dads and all they do for us. Like teaching us that “velcro is a total rip-off.”
Executive orders and true leadership
The Log Cabin Democrat editorial board initially planned to write about the executive orders Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into action on Monday; however, columnist Steve Brawner summed up our thoughts on it so eloquently, there was nothing we could add. We wholly agree with Brawner.
Instead we would like to thank a couple of local leaders who have announced their retirement for their service to this community. Conway Police Department Chief Jody Spradlin will retire at the end of the month. He has been with CPD for 29 years. Bart Castleberry’s first official act as mayor was to appoint Spradlin as chief. He has done a great job leading the department and has cooperated with the Log Cabin Democrat throughout his tenure to make the department as transparent as possible.
Superintendent Greg Murry will retire in June 2021 from Conway Public Schools. Murry has served as superintendent since 2007. He has helped the district flourish. In 2010, he led the charge to pass a millage increase to construct a new elementary school (Carolyn Lewis Elementary) and the new Conway High School, which the community passed with overwhelming support. During his leadership, the district became one of a handful throughout to state to create a communications specialist position to, among other things, work closely with the media.
These two men have had a positive affect on their institutions and this community.
