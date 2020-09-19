Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat urges everyone to make their plans now to vote in the general election. Election Day is 45 days away.
With the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to plan in advance how you will cast your ballot.
The governor and secretary of state have allowed for concerns over COVID-19 to be a valid reason to vote absentee. Mailing in an absentee ballot is safe and easy, but it is important to request your absentee ballots now and send them in as soon as possible to make sure they arrive in time to be counted.
The state and county have also taken measures to ensure anyone who wants to vote in person can do so safely. The secretary of state has provided personal protective equipment (PPE) which will be available at all vote centers during early voting and on Election Day.
Early voting starts Oct. 19 and the Faulkner County Election Commission added another early voting location, meaning a registered voter in the county can vote early at any of the seven locations throughout the county.
The Log Cabin Democrat highly recommends voting early. There are usually few or no people in line. It’s safe and convenient and leaves no room for doubt as to whether your ballot will arrive on time to be counted.
A registered Faulkner County voter can vote at any of the 21 vote centers throughout the county on Election Day. Although there may be more people in line than during early voting, there will still be measures in place to ensure you can vote safely.
Anyone who hasn’t registered to vote has just 16 days left to do by the deadline of Oct. 5.
