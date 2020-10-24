Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen. The editorial board was split on which congressional candidate to endorse, so the majority opinion is included in the main editorial followed by Kienlen’s dissenting opinion.
The Log Cabin Democrat endorses Joyce Elliott for Arkansas’ second congressional district.
Both Elliott and her opponent, incumbent French Hill, sat down with the editorial board Oct. 14 in separate interviews to discuss the issues and their plans to tackle them.
Both represented themselves in a professional, competent and gracious manner. Both candidates kept the discussion on their plans rather than disparaging their opponent.
In the end, we think Elliott is the best choice for District 2.
Elliott’s background has prepared her well to find common ground with people on both sides of the aisle. Her temperament, her experience as an educator and her collaborative nature will serve her well in this role.
In 1973, she became the first Black teacher in a school district with her first teaching job at age 23. During that tumultuous time, she was able to win over the parents, students and superintendent. Elliott said it’s important to build relationships and that she’s tired of of the excuse ‘we’re just divided in Washington’ and just leaving it at that.
She also stressed the importance of listening to experts, especially when it comes to the COVID-19 response.
“One of the things that I have been very concerned about of late is we have stopped listening to people who are the experts. We have treated health care like politics instead of health care,” she said. “I do believe there are people who have done the research and have the models and we should listen to them rather than throwing up our hands and walking away because we say it’s hard. We’ve done hard things before. Leadership is important.”
While Congressman Hill has an impressive background – four decades of experience in the financial sector before serving in Congress, his response on COVID-19 was disappointing.
He said that moving forward it should be tackled at a local level instead of a federal level. But there are real problems with this approach – we have seen cases skyrocketing in some states with fewer restrictions while the spread has been mitigated in other states with more rigorous guidelines.
But perhaps the most important reason the Log Cabin Democrat is endorsing Elliott is that she would be part of the majority party in the House and would therefore be able to accomplish more for this state. There is no likelihood that she will move out of the majority. We fully expect there to be large stimulus package – perhaps more than one – in the very near future, and having someone in the majority party should increase the amount of money coming back to the district.
Dissenting opinion by Alex Kienlen
I endorse French Hill.
The U.S. economy is a mess. Certainly the pandemic carries a great deal of the blame, but with greater certainty where the finger is pointed does not matter. A mess is a mess is a mess. The fact of rising unemployment and businesses (plural) at risk remains. Worse, the pandemic and attendant issues show no sign of slowing down in the near term, and with that unemployment and business numbers have the likely potential to get much worse.
Arkansas needs an experienced legislator in its corner in such a circumstance, and that legislator needs to be someone with extended experience not just in government, but in banking and finance. Hill’s experience in banking goes back to his being one of the founders of Delta Trust in 1999, and his political/financial experience begins with service in the George H.W. Bush administration in 1989. Service has continued, of course, through his 2014 election to office.
This district in this economy needs an experienced financial expert. We need someone who knows what doors to open, what phone numbers to dial in supporting his district. We need experience.
Hill has proven himself capable in these areas in the past, providing support for our communities, marshaling government aid through the process. Fairfield Bay, now with a medical helicopter base, is one example. We need, in these dire times, that level of support to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.