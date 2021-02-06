Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
There was no shortage of good news in Faulkner County over the past week and the Log Cabin Democrat wanted to commend the local leaders who made it happen.
Vaccinating educators
The community’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, which consists of officials from the Conway Public School District, the city of Conway, Conway Regional Medical Center, Baptist Health and several local pharmacies, organized a mass vaccination clinic for area educators.
CPSD pivoted to virtual learning for two days in February – the first was Friday and the second will be Feb. 26 to administer second doses – to allow staff to get vaccinated.
When enough doses of the vaccine became available, “our local pharmacies and hospitals joined together to ensure that all the remaining educators in Faulkner County could be vaccinated,” CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick said.
Conway Christian Schools also held classes virtually on Friday to allow all the school’s faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Black History Month
CPSD launched a student-curated virtual Black History Museum, “2021: A Year of Triumph.” The museum is a student-created website which highlights the contributions and impacts of Black Americans throughout American history.
For the second straight year, PattiCakes Bakery, in partnership with community advocate Jimmy Warren, will bring awareness to Black History Month by offering free commemorative cookies on Saturdays throughout February.
Jimmy Warren will be the next guest of the Log Cabin Democrat’s podcast, Conway on the Record, to discuss his role on the governor’s police reform task force and his partnership with Patti Stobaugh for the free cookies project.
Starting the dialogue
The Mayflower Board of Education’s Feb. 1 meeting included a two-and-a-half hour discussion on racism and minority students at Mayflower. The discussion between the board and a representative parent group included multiple ideas on how to improve how Mayflower handles racism on its campuses.
See something, say something
A Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School student was arrested after bringing an unloaded gun to campus last week. The good news is nobody was hurt in part because other students immediately reported the situation to school staff, who alerted the Conway Police Department. We join Principal Amy Jordan in commending the CPD and the students.
“We are thankful for the quick response of the CPD and the ‘see something-say something’ culture that [the school] has that brought a safe outcome to this situation,” Jordan said. “We remain committed to providing a safe and caring environment for all of our students every day. Whatever it takes.”
Graduation Day
Thirty-three people graduated from the 2020 class of the Conway Area Leadership Institute on Thursday, including the Log Cabin’s own Crystal Geraldson. We are proud of all the graduates and thank the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce for the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.