Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The city of Conway partnered with Conway Regional, Baptist Health-Conway and Smith Family Pharmacy to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday after receiving 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
We applaud city officials for taking the initiative to help people get inoculated.
We encourage the governor to open the vaccine to all adults regardless of health condition or occupation. Especially with the state’s mask mandate almost certainly being lowered to a recommendation at the end of the month.
We were disappointed to hear the governor say that cities are not allowed to keep a citywide mask mandate in place after the state mandate drops.
We were proud of Conway city officials for passing a citywide mask mandate before the governor issued a statewide one. We had hoped to hear city officials planned to continue it.
Until around 80 percent of the population is vaccinated against the virus, wearing masks when social distancing isn’t possible is our best chance at mitigating spread of the virus.
While there are signs of hope – fewer hospitalizations and lower daily cases reported – we are not past the pandemic. And we don’t want to do anything to cause a setback in the progress we’ve made.
As of Friday morning, there were still appointments available at the city’s mass clinic. We hope the city is able to administer all 2,000 shots and the clinic is a success so that it can have more in the future.
