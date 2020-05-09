Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat wants to wish all moms a happy Mother’s Day.
We celebrate all mothers, from the stay-at-home moms to ones who balance work and family, from the ones who birthed their children to the ones who fostered, adopted or otherwise became someone’s mom.
We have all become a little more aware and appreciative of “essential workers” during this uncertain time.
Whether it’s parades and food deliveries honoring teachers and health care professionals or drivers putting signs in the back glass of their vehicles praising truck drivers or consumers thanking the grocery store, restaurant and home delivery staff members, some people have gone out of their way to show these essential workers their gratitude.
Mothers are the original essential workers.
They are our first nurse, our first teacher. They provide us with the food and supplies we need to survive. They serve as cooks, therapists, chauffeurs, cleaning crew, financial advisers and more. They do it all without expecting anything in return.
While being a mom is often a thankless task, we urge you all to take some time and put some thought into showing moms your gratitude this weekend. Let them know just how essential they have always been and will always be.
