Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat watched in horror Wednesday afternoon as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.
Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were evacuated from the building. Pence, on Twitter, said: “Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
We agree.
We have said repeatedly on this page that we support peaceful protests. Donald Trump and his supporters had every right to hold a rally In Washington D.C. on Wednesday, and to march in protest against the confirmation of Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.
They had no right to storm the Capitol and endanger the lives of everyone inside. The mob broke windows, went through offices and embarrassed our nation. The Army National Guard, federal police, and Virginia State Police were en route to assist in ending the illegal occupation as of this writing.
President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation briefly.
“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault,” he said. “Let me be very clear, the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent the true America, do not represent who we are. This is not dissent, it’s disorder.”
He said the words of a president matter.
“At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At worst, they can incite.”
