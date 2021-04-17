Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
A group of mostly maskless parents attended Tuesday’s Conway school board meeting to express their displeasure at the board’s decision to continue a district-wide mask mandate through the end of the school year.
Normally, the Log Cabin Democrat would applaud the parents for getting involved and showing up at the public meeting. However, these parents did a few things that deterred from any good intentions they may have had.
For starters, they were in the right place at the wrong time. Whether or not to continue mandating masks in the school district was on the board’s March agenda, not April. The Conway school board meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Its agendas are published well in advance of each meeting and available at conwayschools.org as well as distributed to media and anyone else who requests it.
The Log Cabin Democrat runs a preview of the meetings to let interested parties know what all is on the agenda. The preview also lets people know when, where and how (yes, how; more on that later) to attend if they wish to speak about an agenda item. We did so for the March meeting – when the school board was deciding whether to hold prom and continue masks among other issues – and we did for April, which we thought was a much less controversial agenda.
Imagine our reporter’s surprise when he walked into what he thought would be a drab meeting to find a nearly packed house, especially considering the almost empty room the month before.
The board sticks to its agenda for a reason. It would be unfair, unethical and go against Robert’s Rules of Order for public meetings to do otherwise. We understand the board members wanting the parents who turned out to feel like they were heard, but they were right to not take any action on an item not listed on that meeting’s agenda.
Another problem was how the parents attended the meeting – a majority of them were not wearing masks. That’s not all that surprising given the fact they were there to protest the board’s decision to continue the mask mandate. However, the board did continue it, so masks were required in the meeting. Students are expected to follow the rules at school. Parents should be expected to follow the rules on school grounds as well. They should have been turned away at the door.
But the most egregious act came from a woman in the gallery. Three girls – students in the district who wore masks throughout the meeting – got up and thanked the school board for its decision to continue masks. One brave girl shared a personal story that her mother is immunocompromised, so she was relieved that she and her classmates would continue to have a layer of protection against the spread of the virus. As the three girls made their way back to their seats, saying “Excuse me,” as they walked in front of people to do so, a woman in the gallery whispered “Y’all are dumba--es” to them, which was captured on the reporter’s recorder and can be heard on the story link at thecabin.net.
We wholly disagree. The students were brave and respectful. We commend them for following the rules, and having the courage to share their beliefs in a roomful of hostile adults.
