Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat recognizes the toll social distancing has taken on all of us – the masks, the 6-foot rule, the locked doors. We commiserate. We’re all sick of all the measures we’ve taken to not get sick.
And yet we have a duty.
As Arkansas enters Phase I of reopening, we must not rush into letting down our guards. The governor and the task force have made reasonable, data-driven plans to gradually reopen the state. We are glad to see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, as we suspect the majority of you are.
As restrictions are lightened, we all have to act not just in our own self-interest, but in the interest of our communities, of our friends, neighbors and families.
As the governor and his team continues to point out, jumping the gun on this would be a horrible mistake. Even as things open, even as the initial lifting of restrictions are made, we still need to play by the rules. The opening does not mean the pandemic is over, after all.
As frustrating as the measures can be, that frustration pales in comparison to what it could be if this was all for naught.
The Log Cabin Democrat recognizes the leadership of Gov. Asa Hutchinson throughout this pandemic, and specifically for not caving to political pressure to reopen schools.
We must continue to practice social distancing. We must continue to wear masks if we can’t stay far enough away. We must continue to engage in near-obsessive hand washing and, yes, we must pay attention to the markings on store floors designed to keep us far enough apart.
If we don’t, we risk the infection numbers roaring back and a return to locked doors and staying inside.
We urge everyone to be patient and responsible during the reopening. We thank you in advance for your doing so.
