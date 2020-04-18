Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat urges residents to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 by following the guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and government officials.
After more than a month and half of sheltering in place and social distancing, we are all stir crazy. We’re all ready to be around people other than the ones we’ve been quarantined with. We all long for the days when we can sit down in a restaurant filled with other people, or stop to have a chat with our neighbor at a walking trail.
If everyone will follow the CDC guidelines, that day will come much sooner than it will otherwise.
As of this writing, Arkansas is expected to peak on May 2. That’s nearly a month later than the original expected peak. If people continue to defy the guidelines, that date will continue to be pushed back. Going against the guidelines isn’t brave or “your right.” It’s selfish and reckless. Your rights end where someone else’s begin. By disobeying the guidelines, you are not only putting yourself at risk, you are putting countless others at risk as well. It’s unfair to those who are adhering to rules to be quarantined even longer because of the few who refused to do so.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not put the state on lockdown – a move that has garnered him mixed reviews. Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, said Hutchinson has done “an extraordinary job.” State and national media have criticized the governor for his lack of a lockdown.
Several states that have issued a lockdown saw protests – some on foot, some in vehicles, such as in Michigan on Thursday – where the activists are not only violating the lockdown orders, they are violating the CDC guidelines.
For now, Hutchinson is giving Arkansans the benefit of the doubt that most of us will do what we need to do, and not do what we shouldn’t, to contain spread of the virus.
Let’s not give him a reason to change that.
While phrases such as “flatten the curve,” “shelter in place” and “practice social distancing” have become commonplace buzz words, they are relatively new and not particularly clear. Here are the CDC guidelines behind those phrases:
Shopping for food and essentials
Avoid shopping if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
Order food and other items online for home delivery or curbside pickup (if possible).
Only visit the grocery store, or other stores selling household essentials, in person when you absolutely need to. This will limit your potential exposure to others and the virus that causes COVID-19.
Stay at least 6 feet away from others while shopping and in lines.
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when you have to go out in public.
When you do have to visit in person, go during hours when fewer people will be there (for example, early morning or late night).
If you are at higher risk for severe illness, find out if the store has special hours for people at higher risk. If they do, try to shop during those hours. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.
Disinfect the shopping cart, use disinfecting wipes if available.
Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.
If possible, use touchless payment (pay without touching money, a card, or a keypad). If you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer right after paying.
After leaving the store, use hand sanitizer. When you get home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
At home, follow food safety guidelines: clean, separate, cook. There is no evidence that food or food packaging has been linked to getting sick from COVID-19.
Accepting deliveries and takeout orders
Pay online or on the phone when you order (if possible).
Accept deliveries without in-person contact whenever possible. Ask for deliveries to be left in a safe spot outside your house (such as your front porch or lobby), with no person-to-person interaction. Otherwise, stay at least six feet away from the delivery person.
After receiving your delivery or bringing home your takeout food, wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
After collecting mail from a post office or home mailbox, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
Banking
Bank online whenever possible.
If you must visit the bank, use the drive-through ATM if one is available. Clean the ATM keyboard with a disinfecting wipe before you use it.
When you are done, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home.
Getting gas
Use gloves or disinfecting wipes on handles and buttons before you touch them (if available).
After fueling, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds when you get home or somewhere with soap and water.
Going to the doctor or getting medicine
Use telemedicine, if available, or communicate with your doctor or nurse by phone or e-mail.
Talk to your doctor about rescheduling procedures that are not urgently needed.
If you think you have COVID-19, let the office know and follow guidance.
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when you have to go out in public.
Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.
Use disinfecting wipes on frequently touched surfaces such as handles, knobs, touchpads (if available).
Stay at least six feet away from others while inside and in lines.
When paying, use touchless payment methods if possible. If you cannot use touchless payment, sanitize your hands after paying with card, cash, or check. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home.
Plan to order and pick up all your prescriptions at the same time.
If possible, call prescription orders in ahead of time. Use drive-thru windows, curbside services (wait in your car until the prescription is ready), mail-order, or other delivery services. Do the same for pet medicine.
Check with your doctor and pharmacist to see if you can get a larger supply of your medicines so you do not have to visit the pharmacy as often.
If you or a member of your household has signs of COVID-19, call your doctor first, instead of going to the office or the emergency department. Call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.