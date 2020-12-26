Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
As we near the end of 2020, we have seen a lot to look forward to in the coming year.
Local health officials and other front line workers have already started receiving COVID-19 vaccines. The Log Cabin Democrat urges everyone to be patient and diligent – wait your turn, and then take the vaccine when it is your turn. The vaccine is safe and effective, and at least 80 percent of the population getting the vaccine is the best chance we have at the country being able to resume some semblance of normalcy in 2021.
We look forward to a new administration in the White House. President-elect Joe Biden has said unifying this country is a priority. He has the experience and temperament to achieve that, if we let him. After the 9/11 attacks in 2001, this country pulled together. We put aside our differences for a time. After all we’ve endured in the past year, we need to come together like we did 20 years ago. We’re all in this together.
Although it was stalled as of this writing, it is likely that another round of government stimulus will be coming soon. Whether it ends up being $2,000, $600 or somewhere in between is anybody’s guess. Regardless, some help beats no help.
The Log Cabin Democrat believes the government – federal and state – needs to be involved in helping to solve some big problems that arose from the pandemic – unemployment and evictions, to name a couple. We’re hopeful that the new administration will be able to work quickly with Congress to do so.
The New Year brings with it new hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.