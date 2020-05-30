The Log Cabin Democrat commends Twitter for enforcing its guidelines, even when facing pressure from the president for doing so.
Twitter policy forbids “sharing false or misleading information intended to intimidate or dissuade people from participating in an election or other civic process.”
Nearly a year ago, Twitter announced that it could apply warning labels and obscure the tweets of world leaders if they used their accounts to threaten or abuse others. In October, the social media platform further clarified its rules, saying it would enforce its policies against any user who makes clear and direct threats of violence against a person.
On Tuesday, Twitter flagged some of President Donald Trump’s tweets about mail-in ballots with a fact-check warning. It was the first time the social media platform had done so. The link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” guides users to a Twitter “moments” page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.
Trump, who is an active user of Twitter, used the platform to complain about the flag and to call for Section 230 of the 1996 law overhauling telecommunications to be removed. Section 230 protects social media platforms from liability for material users post on their platforms. Trump on Thursday signed an executive order challenging those protections.
The order directs executive branch agencies to ask independent rule-making agencies including the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission to study whether they can place new regulations on the companies. Experts have expressed doubts that this can be done without an act of Congress.
Undeterred, Twitter on Friday hid a Trump tweet about shooting protestors behind a warning that it violates the rules against glorifying violence.
The tweet was not removed because Twitter “determined it might be in the public interest to have it remain accessible.” The tweet reads: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”
It refers to ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.
“We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance,” Twitter said on its communications account.
Below is a column from Alex Kienlen about receiving his COVID-19 test results.
Negative but not free
By Alex Kienlen
The week started on a happy note.
After being tested for COVID-19 last week – a remarkably no-problem process – I got the results back Tuesday morning and I am not infected with COVID-19.
Winning.
Within a couple days of getting this notice, however, some additional news: The state had its highest single-day number for infections on Thursday. This was the same day it was announced that roughly 50 percent of people the state has tested for the virus were asymptomatic.
Additional fun statistics, in the same week I found out I wasn’t infected, was that young people are the fastest-growing group of those becoming infected, and the state has begun preparations for another infection spike later in the year as the weather turns cooler.
The virus, for the moment, has missed me. At the same time, statistics show I may have become infected in the time since I was tested, may not be aware of it due to the asymptomatic thing, may be able to spread it to other people unwittingly for that same reason, but then by the same statistics you might have become infected as well.
I will continue with the hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing, as should we all.
