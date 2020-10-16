Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19. The Faulkner County Courthouse will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. This schedule will continue through Nov. 2, with the formal Election Day taking place Nov. 3.
The Log Cabin Democrat encourages you to take advantage of this accessibility and vote early, and in person. This level of accessibility includes two Saturdays, making it relatively easy to cast a vote early and avoid any crowds.
Wear a mask. We don't have to tell you about the times we are in and will not belabor the point here, save to say the poll workers deserved to work in safety and your fellow voters deserve the same protection a mask allows.
If you forget your mask, not to worry. The county clerk's staff has disposable masks there for the asking. Hand sanitizer and gloves worn when making selections on the touch-screen are also provided.
We are aware of the law not requiring a mask to vote. At the same time, we cannot deny that wearing a mask makes a difference in the spread of COVID-19.
The broad, extended, accessibility allows you to avoid crowds and that same accessibility — especially when undertaken with the responsibility of wearing a mask — allows you to act in an environment of relative safety.
