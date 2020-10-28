Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat encourages residents to vote no on the county tax reallocation.
On the ballot is a proposal to reallocate the current 1/2-cent county sales and use tax that is currently split 50/50 between county roads and the sheriff’s department to instead be split with 60 percent going to the sheriff’s office, 35 percent going to county roads and the remaining 5 percent divided evenly among 911 and animal control. The editorial board met with both sides and provided each with a platform on our editorial page to make their case to voters.
The Log Cabin Democrat wholeheartedly supports public safety, but this reallocation does not clearly and convincingly achieve that goal. We were concerned that the sheriff’s office has nearly $22 million in uncollected fines dating back to 2004 and the county had, until very recently, made no proactive attempt to collect them.
While the editorial board agrees the county needs to take measures to address animal control, we don’t believe the 2.5 percent in this reallocation is enough to provide real solutions. The editorial board believes the county would be better suited by partnering with city of Conway, which has an existing shelter.
The 911 portion was unclear. There was not a comprehensive plan for the 2.5 percent beyond making the federally-mandated upgrades to the system every five years.
The editorial board was impressed with the progress of the county road department over the past several years. Improving the infrastructure leads to growth in economic development. Now is certainly not the time to take money away from this department which has led to tremendous growth and new jobs.
