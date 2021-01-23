Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Conway on the Record.
We have partnered with Drew Mitchell, producer and former radio DJ, in this endeavor in an effort to reach a wider audience with timely topics of local interest.
Mitchell will host and produce the podcast, and the Log Cabin editorial staff will choose the topics and guests and conduct the interviews. Conway on the Record will be available on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify, Google Play and the Log Cabin Democrat’s YouTube page.
Conway on the Record will allow us to invite in newsmakers to discuss various topics in their own words.
The Log Cabin Democrat thanks Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll for agreeing to be the first official guest of the podcast, which will be available Jan. 28.
Bret will discuss broadband – which will supplement an in-depth series the Log Cabin and its sister newspapers in central Arkansas will run beginning Jan. 30 – as well as the latest updates on the Arnold Innovation Center.
We look forward to having lively discussions with local leaders about education, social issues, sports and more on the podcast. The Log Cabin will post updates about and provide links to Conway on the Record on its Facebook page.
We welcome feedback on the podcast and ideas for topics/guests at editorial@thecabin.net.
