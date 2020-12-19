Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The Log Cabin Democrat wishes everyone a merry Christmas. There is a lot to celebrate this holiday season.
The first COVID-19 vaccines for frontline health care workers in central Arkansas were administered this week, providing a spark of hope even as cases continue to soar. On Thursday, Arkansas reported a record-breaking 3,039 new cases.
As of this writing, the U.S. was expected to add a second vaccine to its arsenal, developed by Moderna. The Federal Food and Drug Administration already approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, which is what some central Arkansas health care workers were vaccinated with this week.
The goal is to get 80 percent or so of the U.S. population vaccinated by mid-2021 to finally conquer the outbreak.
The Log Cabin Democrat congratulates the scientists and administrators for developing and approving this desperately-needed vaccine at breakneck speeds.
Another reason to celebrate is the public-private partnership between the city of Conway and the Conway Ministry Center in opening the Warming Station at the Don Owen Sports Complex. On Friday, the Arkansas Metro Healthcare Preparedness Coalition delivered 7,000 face masks and several cases of hand sanitizer to the Warming Station. The city will send a crew each Monday to fog and disinfect the Warming Station. Volunteers from area churches will provide hot meals. In addition, the Ministry Center received support from Salvation Army, City of Hope Outreach, Community Action Program of Central Arkansas, United Way of Central Arkansas and the Faulkner County office of the Arkansas Community Foundation.
The Log Cabin commends the partners and the volunteers for all the planning and hard work they put into making sure the Warming Station could safely open.
We also commend the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the repairs and improvements made to Toad Suck Park, which reopened this week. It had been closed since last spring because of damage from the historic flood of 2019. The reopening of the park serves as a reminder of the importance of working together to rebuild after a disaster.
