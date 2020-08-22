Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
As the school year starts next week, the Log Cabin Democrat wishes everyone a safe and successful school year regardless of whether that includes onsite instruction, virtual learning or a blended environment.
We encourage everyone to do their part with social distancing and wearing masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community, which will hopefully translate to a safer environment in our schools.
We applaud teachers and staff members for taking on the tremendous task of continually adjusting plans and preparations for the upcoming school year. For those who will be working on site, we recognize the sacrifice you are making by putting yourself at higher risk of exposure just to do your (often thankless) jobs. For what it’s worth, we thank you.
We commend Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Legislative Council for adding $100 million in state funds to the $24 million of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was allocated for Arkansas Rural Connect.
ARC is a program to assist local communities in expanding internet access, which will be integral in making distance learning a real option for those in rural areas of the state. The expanded program will go a long way in bridging the digital divide in the state.
“Broadband service must download at a rate of at least 25 megabits per second and upload at 3 megabits per second, which would load a normal song in one second and a two-hour movie in 10 minutes,” the governor said. “Broadband at these speeds will level the playing field as we compete on a global scale. Arkansans in rural communities will have access to the same information and services as people in Fort Smith and Fayetteville.”
We also commend the governor for partnering with Arkansas Center For Health Improvement (ACHI) to provide in-depth data about COVID-19 in school districts. Users can go to ACHI.net/covid19 and click on their school district on the map to get detailed information about the rates of new cases over the previous 14 days per 10,000 residents, the current risk level of the district and a breakdown of the trends (whether cases are going up/down or remaining flat) in the district.
Having that level of data available not only to school administrators and department of health officials but also to parents, teachers and staff will help everyone make the best choices they can given the circumstances.
For residents, we reiterate the importance of your personal responsibility. As these children, teachers and staff members prepare to go back to school during a global pandemic, we need to do everything in our power to mitigate the spread.
