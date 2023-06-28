The Fourth of July is celebrated with food, fireworks, the American flag and lots of family time. Commonly associated with the military due to the patriotism shown and the fireworks on this day, the shots often heard are gun salutes to represent the original 13 founding colonies. Independence Day is the day the 13 U.S. colonies declared independence from Great Britain. More importantly, July 4, 1776, is the day the Declaration of Independence was signed.

The Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, will not be open on the Fourth of July. However, the outdoor exhibits including the Killed in Action Walkway and the Peace Chapel are always available for those who want a quiet, self-guided tour.

