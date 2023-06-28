The Fourth of July is celebrated with food, fireworks, the American flag and lots of family time. Commonly associated with the military due to the patriotism shown and the fireworks on this day, the shots often heard are gun salutes to represent the original 13 founding colonies. Independence Day is the day the 13 U.S. colonies declared independence from Great Britain. More importantly, July 4, 1776, is the day the Declaration of Independence was signed.
The Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, will not be open on the Fourth of July. However, the outdoor exhibits including the Killed in Action Walkway and the Peace Chapel are always available for those who want a quiet, self-guided tour.
It might be a convenient time to visit and read the names of some of the Arkansas Fallen soldier’s, written on the barn, and reflect on each one’s story. It is important for us to remember there will be an empty chair at the table of many families this holiday. Some families will have more than one.
Although he died in Korea, a recent name that has been added, is Army Corporal Gilbert George Collier who was born on December 30, 1930 in Hunter, Arkansas. Corporal Collier of F Company, 2nd Bn., 223rd Infantry Regiment, 40th Infantry Division, earned the Army’s last Medal of Honor of the Korean War on July 20, 1953. He saved the life of his patrol leader, that day, after the two had been separated from their platoon and were ambushed by a CCF patrol. After killing two enemy soldiers in the firefight, Collier ran out of ammunition. He then used his fists and bayonet to fend off Chinese soldiers trying to drag him away to captivity.
Another name on the wall is Army Sergeant Russell Lee Collier. Museum officials learned, recently, he is Gilbert’s nephew. He was killed October 3, 2004 in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and was awarded the Silver Star Medal. National Guard medic Sgt. Russell Collier was unarmed and tending to a fallen comrade when he was killed. Russell joined the Army as soon as he graduated from high school. He later transferred to the Navy, and after a short time out of the military, joined the Arkansas National Guard in 1999. He had 18 years of service and was planning on retiring, in five months, when his tour in Iraq was to end.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Also, by appointment for group tours. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
