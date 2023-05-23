I’m nearing the top of the hill. The peak of the wavelength that is my life. At least, so they say.
I mean, I turn 40 in a few weeks. That’s the halfway mark, isn’t it?
It’s an occasion to pause and look back down the mountain behind you at all the handholds that helped you reach this point, plus all the crumbling rocks that nearly sent you plummeting to your doom.
When I was a kid I was always drawing in a notebook. I wanted to be a comic book artist. So I collected comic books and tried to emulate my favorite artists.
I got pretty good at drawing the human form as a result. At least – the beefcake version of the human form that all superheroes seem to have.
I soon found I did not quite enjoy drawing houses, buildings, objects, cars, clothes or basically anything other than people – faces in particular.
I grew up reading spooky stories, Goosebumps books and other kid literature, but it never occurred to me that I might like to try writing until I read my first grown-up book, Jurassic Park, in the fifth grade.
I eventually put aside drawing. And you might argue that’s a failed dream. But I disagree.
There was a period in my teens when I learned to play the guitar. I thought for sure I was going to be a rock star. But I found out I get terrible stage fright and have no business on stage, even though I can play quite well on my own.
Another failed dream.
Or is it?
At almost 40, I am the editor of The Courier. I have a traditionally published novel coming out next year. I’ve accomplished a lot of things that I hoped to accomplish as a writer. I take care of my family on the strength of my written word. Better yet, there is so much more room to grow, so much more I am hoping to accomplish.
In other words...I’m not finished yet.
And that’s exciting.
Still...
These days, writing has become my work. It’s no longer the notebook of poems I carried everywhere in school, a way to let off some steam or a hobby.
It’s a job.
And being a job means some days it’s more about showing up than it’s about being passionate. And that’s okay.
And that’s why the “failed dreams” of my youth will never be considered by me as failures.
I still draw from time to time. I get joy out of creating something from nothing. I love getting sucked into hyper-focus, where hours slip by like they are nothing as I continually remind myself to take it slow, pay attention to the details.
I still play my guitar. I still belt out songs and pester my wife with sad country music. I like to put on a backing track and play the blues.
These things still feed my soul.
All because those dreams failed.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. His debut novel Strong Like You is set to be released in the Spring of 2024. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.
