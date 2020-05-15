Hello everyone!
Anxiety in my opinion is the uneasy feeling you get, when you fear that something bad is going to happen. Anxiety can occur when you are anxious about the safety of your family. Likewise, anxiety can take place when you feel anxious about not having enough finances to meet your monthly expenditures. One of the greatest driving forces behind anxiety is the uncertainty of the future. Today, I want to share three tools you can use to overcome anxiety.
First of all, limit your exposure to troubling information. I am not in any way suggesting that you should hide or ignore bad news. Nor am I saying that you should pretend that COVID-19 does not exist. However, I do believe in information overload. I am convinced that you can over expose yourself to fear and negativity. The Bible says something interesting in Proverbs 25:16, “If you find honey, eat just enough – too much of it, and you will vomit.” Always remember, too much of any earthly thing can have a negative impact. Therefore, you should make sure that you are not reading, watching, or listening to more negativity than you should. Every now and then, I believe we all should take a timeout from the news of the day.
Secondly, you should build a strong support system. Everybody needs someone to talk to. That listening ear may be a family member, trusted friend, mentor, pastor, or therapist but never keep anxious thoughts bottled up on the inside. When you feel yourself being overwhelmed by anxiety, one of the worse things you can do is isolate yourself from others. I like the way the ESV Bible describes it in Proverbs 18:1, “Whoever isolates himself seeks his own desire; he breaks out against all sound judgment.” Never feel ashamed of needing someone to talk to. The right people can help you properly assess the situation and give you good advice on how to overcome what you’re going through.
Thirdly, you should pray often. I firmly believe that if you want to WORRY less, then you have to PRAY more! When your heart beats fast, your stomach is in knots, and you sense that uneasy feeling of fear overwhelming you, have a little talk with Jesus. The Bible says in Philippians 4:6, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God.” Prayer has always been one of our best defenses against anxiety.
Yes, anxiety is the uneasy feeling you get when you fear that something bad is going to happen. And if you’re not careful, it can overwhelm you. However, when you limit your exposure to troubling information, build a strong support system, and pray often you can always overcome its powerful grip. I leave you today with Psalm 56:3, “When I was afraid, I put my trust in you.”
Blessings!!!
