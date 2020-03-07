Hello everyone!
My beautiful wife Natasha and I are in our 26th year of marriage. We truly believe that God wants marriages to thrive and not just survive. We truly believe that God wants our marriages to get better with time. So today, I want to help couples avoid unnecessary marital discord by sharing three important principles of marriage.
First, I believe God wants wives to submit to their husbands. 1 Peter 3:1 simply states, “Wives, in the same way submit yourselves to your own husbands…” Submission is not a dirty word. It does not mean that you become a doormat or that your opinion no longer matters. Submission does not suggest that you are inferior to your spouse in any way. My definition of submission is “to voluntarily yield to another’s judgment, opinion, or decision making.” Submission is simply following your husband’s direction for the family as he follows the direction of Christ. This is why the Bible also says in 1 Corinthians 11:3, “But I want you to realize that the head of every man is Christ and the head of the woman is man, and the head of Christ is God.” When submission is done right, a marriage will thrive and not just survive.
Secondly, I believe husbands should respect their wives. 1 Peter 3:7 describes the role of a husband in this manner, “Husbands, in the same way be considerate as your live with your wives, and treat them with respect as the weaker partner and as heirs with you of the gracious gift of life, so that nothing will hinder your prayers.” When you respect your wife, you don’t try to bully or lord over her. On the contrary, you honor and esteem her, holding her in the highest regard. You also make sure to show your appreciation for the little things she does for you. Husbands, respecting your wife will help you to avoid unnecessary marital discord.
Thirdly, I also believe in mutual submission between husband and wife. I like the way Ephesians 5:21 puts it, “Submit to one another out of reverence for Christ.” What does mutual submission look like in a marriage? For the wife, submission means voluntarily following her husbands’ leadership in the home. For the husband, it means voluntarily laying aside his own interest and personal preferences for the greater good of the marriage and family. In a marriage you cannot afford to be selfish. You should always consider your spouse’s feelings and opinions.
Yes, after twenty-six years of holy matrimony, Natasha and still believe that God wants marriages to thrive and not just survive. But couples must be committed to following the biblical roles that God has given to each of us. This means, wives must be willing to submit to their husbands. This means that husbands should be committed to respecting their wives. And this also means that both husband and wife should be obligated to mutual submission. I leave you today with the famous words of Jesus found in Mark 10:9, “What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.”
Blessings!!!
