Hello everyone!
All of us make mistakes from time to time. In fact, every one of us have made an error in our actions, attitude, calculations, opinions, and/or judgments. While we cannot totally avoid every mistake moving forward, we can find healthy ways to move past them. So today, I want to give three ways to overcome the mistakes of your past.
First of all, we should learn from our mistakes, not repeat them. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 26:11, “As a dog returns to its vomit, so fools repeat their folly.” We cannot continue to repeat errors. We have to learn from our blunders so we are not destined to repeat them. This means through experience, proper planning, and feedback, we can find out what works, and what does not work. We should always be asking ourselves the simple question, “What should I change the next time that will help me succeed?” We should learn from our mistakes and not repeat them.
Secondly, we should not continue to replay our mistakes over and over again in our minds. The truth of the matter is when we dwell too much on our past mistakes, it distracts us from moving forward. You cannot truly focus on what is ahead of you when you are constantly looking in the rear-view mirror. The Bible says it like this in Philippians 3:13, “Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead.” If you want to move forward in life, you must concentrate on what’s ahead and not the mistakes of your past.
Thirdly, we should never give up simply because a mistake has been made. Proverbs 24:16 states, “for though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again…” We cannot allow the mistakes of our past to keep us down. We have to ask God for forgiveness, do everything we can to rectify the situation, and simply move on. We cannot allow our mistakes of the past to abort our future.
Yes, we all make mistakes from time to time. If we learn from our mistakes, instead of repeating them, stop continuing to replay our mistakes over and over again in our minds, and never give up simply because a mistake has been made, we should be able to overcome them. I leave you today with 1 Corinthians 10:12, “So, if you think you are standing firm, be careful that you don’t fall.”
Blessings!!!
