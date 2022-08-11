“Grief doesn’t ever get lighter, you just get used to carrying the weight.”
Pain, I’m reminded of the statement that in our lives we are either coming out of a painful situation, currently in a painful situation or about to enter into a painful situation, some might call trials. Pause for just a moment as you read this article and just think about all the folks you pray for daily in your lives who are dealing with pain and trials. Sadly, it seems the older I get, my list continues to grow with more and more names.
Our quote today comes to us from a show my wife and I were watching, and it was shared from one friend to another who was dealing with the loss of a close friend. I thought it ever so fitting to speak to us this week about this in our article.
Grief is ever so real and sadly occurs more often than we all would like to see occur. How do we cope in our lives with the grief that comes our way? For many, faith will play a big part in their lives as turning to God to strengthen you when you are dealing with grief can be ever so comforting, in fact were told to “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you,” in 1 Peter 5:7. You might recall a couple of weeks ago, I shared this statement with you from a song I heard playing, it said when the skies are falling down all around you, what can you do, and it then said, what about praying to the one who created the skies! Sounds like awful good advice to me. You see, in our world our skies can fall down on us at any moment, a car accident, a doctors report, a phone call away from our world changing, and when this happens we simply must have a place to turn to, and that is where God comes into play, allow him to be your default safety net so to speak.
God provides us for in ways that we simply cannot begin to explain, I’d like to share this real life example with you from just this past week. Sadly, very sadly I needed to go to a visitation of a friend of mine, who had lost his wife. While driving to this visitation and wondering, just what in the world could I say in such a time like this? God chose to provide for me the exact right words to say and he did so in this fashion. Literally, while driving to the visitation, I was following a car and when we came to a stop light, I looked at the rear window of the car and it had this sticker that read: God’s got this.
That is all it said, God’s got this. But oh how that is ever so enough when you really think about it. God’s got all of our trials, all our pains, all of our worries and when we live our life realizing that the creator of the skies indeed has got it when our skies are falling down, well, I think it simply allows us to live knowing that we can carry the weight of the grief that is occurring in our lives.
When I shared those words with my friend at the visitation, you could almost feel the comfort they provided. Words, that I have never in my entire life seen before, and yet I saw it while on the drive to see my friend. Folks, our God cares for us in ways that we simply cannot begin to imagine and he loves us so much that he wants to help you carry the grief that is on your shoulders at this very moment in time. The choice is yours – you can go it alone and try to carry the grief alone, or you can rely on the creator to help you with the weight. Here’s hoping you choose the later, for I believe as quoted by D.L. Moody, real true faith is man’s weakness leaning on God’s strength, and we might add, man’s weakness transformed into God’s strength.
So remember, grief doesn’t ever get lighter, but you do get used to carrying the weight, knowing that God’s got this. Until next week, Joe.
