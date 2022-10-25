From its luxurious interior to its hybrid performance, the new Chrysler Pacifica checks a lot of boxes buyers and their families are looking for. The plug-in model we tested can shuttle soccer teams around town, drop teenagers at the mall while you shop for oodles of goodies that make your day – all without spending a plug nickel on gasoline.
Its 33-mile all-electric range and two-hour full charge rate will bring music to your ears too along with available luxurious interiors, albeit for a price. And yet with all its luxury appointments many American families are opting for their love affair with SUVs.
The hybrid model is available in three trim levels; Touring L, Limited and Pinnacle with base prices in the mid to upper $30s. Prices can escalate quickly depending on your penchant for creature comforts.
Our fully loaded Pinnacle tester tipped the scales at $60,067 but the mid-range Limited can be dressed for much less for a night on the town. Main competitors include the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival.
The 3.6-liter V6 hybrid engine is mated with an electronically controlled variable speed transmission that delivers a smooth ride in all sorts of driving conditions. Two high output electric motors deliver torque to front wheels. All wheel drive is not offered.
With a full charge – two hours on a 220 line – the Pacifica will deliver 33 miles on pure electric and once that is reached, we achieved 34 miles per gallon as a straight hybrid. Hard to top those results with top competitors.
While not the fastest horse in the barn, our Pinnacle tester managed 7.7 ticks in the zero to 60 mile per hour sprint. Not bad when you consider the gas only Pacifica does the same sprint in 7.3 seconds.
Inside, the Pacifica is all minivan with massive room in its three-row configuration. One drawback with the hybrid model is the second row under floor seat storage area is home to hybrid batteries. The captain’s chairs seats can be physically removed in your garage if necessary for extra loading space (up to 140 cubic feet) although it’s cumbersome to say the least.
Third row seats fold under floor for generous storage. There are cup holders everywhere and storage bins that slide open along with a higher center console for an SUV like appearance.
The carmaker’s Uconnect 5 infotainment system displays on a center mounted 10.1-inch touchscreen with easy adjustments for cabin climate, entertainment and other apps. You can play to your heart’s content with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
An available rear seat entertainment system will keep the kids occupied with Amazon Fire TV access to movies and streaming TV on dual screens. If your kids are like ours leaving food trails behind, the onboard vacuum system will keep things tidy.
Techies will like the 12 USB ports including several USB-C type fast charging outlets for smart devices.
We found the Pacifica fun to drive around town and on highway trips. Driver assist features are tops in its segment with adaptive cruise, lane departure warning, blind spot alerts, rear cross traffic detection and rear park assist standard on all trims.
What was reviewed:
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Plug-In
Engine: 3.5-liter V6, hybrid engine
EPA mileage: 33 miles all electric – 34 miles per gallon combined
Assembled: The Pacifica is assembled at a FCA manufacturing facility at Windsor, Ontario, Canada. U.S. / Canadian parts content – 69 percent; major source of foreign parts, Mexico – 21 percent; country of origin; engine – Mexico, transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: For 2022, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the Pacifica a Top Safety Pick and a “Good” rating, its highest, in driver side small and moderate front overlap, side impact, roof strength protection and for head restraints and seats in rear end collision. Front crash protection received a “Superior” rating when equipped with optional equipment. For 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded the Pacifica an overall five-star rating, its highest score with five stars in frontal crash and side crash tests. A four-star rating was received in rollover protection.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain; 8 year/100,000-mile hybrid system and battery, first scheduled maintenance visit.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
