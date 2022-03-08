The Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) has designated March 2022 to raise awareness about what more than 5.3 million people in the U.S., including children live with — permanent brain injuries, many of which are trauma induced. A large number of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Mississippi 911 callers request Pafford paramedics due to fall-related or forceful impact or penetration to the head injuries that result in traumatic brain injury. Thus, Pafford Medical Services, deferring to the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA), the CDC and EveryDay Health.com author Wyatt Meyers, hopes to help spread awareness about fall injury prevention with the intent of reducing these preventable and ofttimes life-altering traumas.
Fall injuries make up seniors’ number one cause of hip fractures, cuts, and serious and sometimes fatal brain injuries. Seniors are exponentially more likely to fall again while recovering from a fall-related injury. And, the fear and anxiety of falling again often causes many elderly people to restrict their activity. Such restrictions can lead to depression or a less than optimal quality of life. Therefore, fall prevention equates to injury prevention for seniors.
Pafford Paramedic teams often respond to fall injury victims who have tripped over clutter, pets, electrical cords or other obstacles in poorly lighted rooms and hallways. Our first concern is to evaluate why the victim fell. A loss of consciousness prior to or during a fall always requires further and more sophisticated medical assessments. When possible, our team members interview bystanders or family members and the patient about their medical history, physical strength and balance as well as any impairments they experience with their gait, bone health, or depression. Reduced hearing and loss of vision acuity also contribute to falls as do the effects of a variety of medications and/or patients’ Vitamin D deficiencies.
Clearing off stairways and walkways, using handrails, tucking back electrical cords and using overhead lights or lamps even when you think you know the landscape is recommended. Preventing fall injuries also includes installing stair rails, handrails and grab bars for folks with mobility issues or arthritis especially in the bathroom near the toilet and in the bathtub/shower. Loose clothing (large drooping sleeves or openings in clothes) can also easily get caught on doorknobs or ornamental furniture and cause a spill. Wearing non-slip socks, slippers or shoes, and living on one level if possible are other recommendations by EverydayHealth.com. And, everyone can benefit by moving deliberately, slowly and with a priority for fall prevention.
There are numerous resources for seniors to gain assistance in preventing falls. The CDC offers the following fall prevention free brochure: https://www.cdc.gov/homeandrecreationalsafety/pdf/falls/cdc_falls_compendium -2015-a.pdf
Additional resource at: https://www.everydayhealth.com/longevity/future-planning/prevent -falls-at-home.aspx).
