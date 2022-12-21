At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there are many books – small books, large books as well as pamphlets. Most subjects are regarding life in the military. At least one pamphlet, however, has information for soldiers departing. Titled “Going Back To Civilian Life,” it is an issue from the War Department dated November 1944.

Inside are subjects such as “What to do before you leave the camp or hospital,” mail, records and discharge certification, job counseling, Red Cross, legal assistance and mustering out pay, return of Army clothing and wearing the uniform after discharge.

