According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 20,000 people in the United States died of Parkinson’s disease (PD) in 2020. That’s an average of almost 400 people per state.
Parkinson’s disease, or shaking palsy, happens as a result of low dopamine production in the brain’s nerve cells. It’s a movement disorder that starts with symptoms gradually affecting one side of the body, before they eventually affect the entire body.
The National Library of Medicine (NLM) has great resources for anyone who is struggling with Parkinson’s or knows someone who is struggling with the condition. Here’s a breakdown of some of the information they share:
Getting started
In addition to a summary describing Parkinson’s, the NLM has great suggestions for anyone wanting to learn more about Parkinson’s. The section includes links to entries from the Mayo Clinic, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the Parkinson’s foundation. If you or someone you know needs statistics or more technical articles, searching the CDC’s website or skipping ahead to the NLM’s “Statistics and Research” section for Parkinson’s may be more helpful.
Looking at symptoms, diagnoses and treatments
Since there is no definitive way to test for Parkinson’s, doctors usually rely on three specific movement symptoms for a diagnosis: bradykinesia, tremor and rigidity. However, there’s also a much longer list of non-movement symptoms to look for, and the Parkinson’s Foundation website has pages describing both the movement and non-movement symptoms of PD. The “Symptoms” section combined with the “Diagnosis and Tests” section and the “Treatments and Therapies” sections offer a deeper dive into what the condition looks like and practical options for living with or caring for someone living with the disease.
Life with Parkinson’s
The “Living With” section of the NLM’s page on PD includes links with tips for people who are newly diagnosed, tips on managing Parkinson’s and resources for caregivers. It also includes a section with links to resources on issues related to Parkinson’s, like related conditions, cognitive changes as a result of PD and stages of PD.
Technically speaking
For the more scientific and technical side of Parkinson’s, the “Statistics and Research,” Clinical Trials” and “Journal Articles” sections have a wealth of knowledge. Each of these provides links to different areas of PD research, including advances in treatment and the latest discoveries about the disease.
As one of the more prevalent health issues for seniors, Parkinson’s Disease is affecting more and more people every year. Learning more about it and how to spot it will help you and your loved ones. To check out all of these links and find more resources, visit the National Library of Medicine’s website.
