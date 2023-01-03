Qualifier: I am an independent. I have been elected to public office as an independent (city council post) and as a Democrat (justice of the peace) and announced for state senator as a Republican (forced to drop out after a medical issue).
To me, party labels don’t hold precedent over commitment to excellence in the performance of duty to the constituents one is elected to serve. So, like Donald Trump, who has registered as all three political critters at some point, I have tested the political waters and drank from different pools of knowledge, philosophies, and experience.
To take it a step further, I have voted for three Republican presidents – Ronald Reagan and Bushes 1 and 2 ... one time each. I listen to the message, look at the platforms and opponents, then make a decision. And, as editor and/or publisher of newspapers in four states, I voted for one Republican governor – Winthrop Rockefeller of Arkansas in 1970.
Both parties have attracted gadflies; politics tends to attract folks with oversized egos, delusions of grandeur, scalawags prone to embellishing their resumes and importance, and schemers and dreamers who have nothing to offer the average voter except a mouthful of promises and handfuls of poof! –empty shells in expensive suits.
Now is the time for every person eligible to vote to stop, think, research, analyze, and determine for themselves the future of this country. This self-analysis should be done without relying on social media “experts” armed with opinions based on toxic rumors and blabber-mouthings of posters trying to find an audience to their own brand of political philosophy.
The point is ... the truth is ... the United States is in trouble. No opinion. Fact.
The division in this county is multi-faceted – political, cultural, race-based, religious-centric. The current cultural environment is even reaching into the personal
lives of residents – what they can read, when and where and how they can vote, who they love.
There have always been blatant examples of prejudice in the U.S.: It wasn’t that long ago blacks were not counted on the census as a “full” person, that women couldn’t vote, that voting necessitating a “poll tax” on certain citizens.
We’re better than that now, as we enter the new year.
Are we? Are we, really?
The answer lies within each of us; how we react to the problems facing this nation in the near future will determine this nation’s final destiny. Be the solution, not part of the problem.
Justice? Anyone?
A Delaware trucker was recently sentenced to 19 years for his participation in the “planned’ kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The would-be kidnapper got nineteen years for planning a crime that did not happen.
The longest sentence to date for those who attacked the Capitol in an armed attack intended to keep Donald Trump in power, did millions in damages to the symbol of democracy, and came close to disrupting the peaceful transfer of power from one president to another, was 10 years.
Nineteen years for a crime that never happened vs. 10 years for a crime that shocked the world and could have dismantled the foundation of this nation’s democratic republic.
Justice, in these cases, was not only blind, but deaf and mute as well.
Lies that formed opinions
This past year, like the decade before it, was scatter-gunned with falsehoods, alternate truths, and outrageous lies that were passed along the social media super-duper information highway until they took on a life of their own.
Some of the Best/Worst lies to gain a deluded touch of truism in 2022 included;
Almost 90,000 new agents of the Internal Revenue Service were to be hired to expressly go after more taxes from the nation’s poor and the middle class. This stupid lie was perpetuated by elected officials who are rich or are indebted to those who are. True, some hires would be tax enforcers, but would focus on making sure the nation’s wealthy paid their fair share. The recent release of Trump’s taxes pinpointed the problem.
After the Justice Department raid on Mar-a-Lago and recovery of ‘classified” and “top secret” documents, Trump made numerous false claims about past president and their handling of classified material. All were lies trying to move the spotlight off his nefarious shenanigans.
President Biden pontificated several times his economic policies reduced the nation’s debt; it actually increased due to increased spending.
2022 was the year of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines. Many social media users shared “revelations” about vaccine safety or efficacy allegedly pulled from official documents or government data. But those files didn’t support the claims; misinformation reigned.
Wuhan, China nonsense proliferated unabated, thanks to folks like Trumpthumper Peter Navarro. The U.S. indirectly funded some bat coronavirus research at a lab in Wuhan, China, through a research grant to another global health; the claims were the Wuhan lab was where the COVID-19 pandemic began. Not true. Those experiments could not have generated SARS-CoV-2 because the viruses used were very different. Research showed the coronavirus spilled over into humans from the wildlife food trade, as other coronaviruses have done in the past.
The new year will not see a decline in misinformation intended to push the agenda of our two major political parties or of political figures. When the truth is embarrassing or would result in the diminishing of personal wealth or life-objectives, lies and cover-up stories always follow.
Those nefarious and toxic remedies serve a valuable purpose to those who do not believe in the words: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.