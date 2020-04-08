Good morning, brothers and sisters. I pray that everyone is blessed and well. I'm not going to be long with you today. But I will be strong! I'm not going to sugar-coat it, I'm going to put some salt and light on those who are not ready to go back with Jesus. We have seen with our own eyes, around the world for months how people have been panicking and buying out the stores for such things as toilet tissue and food. They act like they know something big is about to take place. Now let me let you in on something, something big WILL take place one day and that's the Coming of Jesus, our Lord and Savior. This pandemic virus can't compare to the Coming of the Lord. Now this event will be something BIG! We don't know the day nor the hour of His return. Believe me, He WILL return. Now when He returns, you don't have to go out and buy out the stores of tissue and food and other stuff. You don't have to spend any money at all! Because when Jesus comes back, He is coming to take His people back with Him to Heaven. Now are you one of those people He's going to take back with Him, or will you be left behind fighting over tissue, food and other stuff? Yes, my brothers and sisters, there is coming a day when this BIG EVENT will take place: THE COMING OF JESUS! The Coming of Jesus will be the biggest thing that will happen down here on earth. No, I take that back, the biggest thing that happened on earth was when He (Jesus) was born and died and got up out of the grave in three days. Now the second biggest thing that will happen down here on earth will be when He comes back. And when He comes back, every eye will be on Him. Now the question is, Will you be going back with Him to Heaven when He comes back? Or will you be left behind? Now that's a very important question, brothers and sisters! You need to KNOW that you are going back with Him. If you are a Christian or not. The Apostle Paul lets us know that Jesus IS coming back. He gives us fair warning. Now listen, he wasn't talking to those back in the Bible days. He's talking to us today, he's letting us know that if you're not ready to go back with Jesus, you WILL be left behind. Believe me, that's something you don't want to happen to you, and that's being left behind! Brothers and sisters, read the Bible. It's God talking to us. There's a lot of people that are going to be left behind because they refuse to obey the Word of God. And His Word IS the Bible. They refuse to come out of living in sin. They refuse to make Jesus their Lord and Savior. They refuse to believe that Jesus died and got up out of the grave in three days. You know why they refuse these things? Because they want to do their own thing and they are listening to satan who was from the beginning and will always be a liar. Do you know what? Satan can never get back into Heaven, so stop following him and start following Jesus! This is Passion Week so focus your mind on Jesus and what He did for us. God knew that the Corona Virus was going to happen two thousand years ago and He knew it was going to take place in 2020. That's why He sent His Son Jesus to die for us. When Jesus died and got up out of the grave He defeated the Corona Virus and all sickness in HIs body by His death, burial, and resurrection. Thank You Jesus for dying for us. Some of you may be saying, that preacher doesn't know what he's talking about and you may be saying he's over-reacting! Well, you can say what you want to say about me but you need to know that Jesus IS coming back one day. So get your "house" in order. Jesus IS the way, the truth, and the life. By the way, it's not about this preacher. It's all about Jesus! SO IT IS, IT IS SO...
I want to give a shout-out to one of my co-workers at Ten Box. Her name is Jakayla. Jakayla, God loves you and never forget that, regardless of what people might think about you. You know what I'm talking about.
Contact Marcus at mchandler2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.