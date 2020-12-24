Hello everyone!
When the pressures of life being to weigh you down and you feel like giving up, I want to encourage you to tap into the peace of God. The peace of God is best described as “the ability to have inner calmness that supersedes all external forces and circumstances.” This inner peace cannot be shaken or disturbed by any external forces. Today, I want to share three ways to be filled with the peace of God.
First of all, when you experience a heightened sense of anxiety, admit it! Admit it to God through sincere prayer and admit it to your social support system through meaningful conversation. It is never good to try to do life in isolation. I think Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 sums it up best, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: (10) If either of them fall down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” If we want to be filled with the peace of God now, we must first take the initiative by making room in our heart for his peace to reside. It is extremely difficult to invite peace into our heart when we have nowhere for peace to dwell. The best way to make room for God’s peace in your heart is by evicting all of your cares and anxiety through sincere payer and/or meaningful conversations.
Secondly, remember all of the wonderful ways God has blessed you in the past! Hebrews 13:8 states, “Jesus Christ the same yesterday and today and forever.” The good news is Jesus will never change. If He protected you way back then, He can certainly protect you now. If He delivered you in the past, He can unquestionably do it for you in the present. If we want to be filled with the peace of God right now, we have to take the time to reflect upon his faithfulness in the past.
Thirdly, make sure you unplug from the negativity, regularly! I am a firm believer that we should never bury our heads in the sand and try to pretend like challenging times are not happening. But in the same token, we also need to watch out for information overload. I like the way Psalm 46:10 put it, “Be still, and know that I am God…” In other words, on a regular basis we have to put down the phone, turn off the television, and focus on being in the presence of God. It is during these moments of reprieve that God can refresh and refocus us. Unplugging regularly can usher the peace of God into your heart.
All of us go through moments when the pressures of life begin to weigh us down. And yet, when we choose to admit our heightened sense of anxiety, remember all of the wonderful ways God has blessed us, and unplug from the negativity regularly; we can be filled with the peace of God. I leave you today with the words found in Psalm 46:1, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
Blessings!!!
