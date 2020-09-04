Hello everyone!
The last five months have been a very trying time for many people. Whether you have found yourself negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus, racial tensions, our current political climate, or any number of other troubling situations, we all have things chipping away at our peace of mind. At times, it can be extremely difficult to remain positive in the midst of such negativity. So today, I want to share three things you can do to help you maintain your peace of mind during troubling times.
The first thing I encourage you to do is pray often! I cannot emphasize enough that prayer is the most powerful weapon in a Christian’s arsenal. A regular prayer time will help you develop a positive attitude while facing daily challenges. Prayer will not change every negative situation in your life, but it will help you to respond appropriately. The Bible warns us in Isaiah 5:21, “Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight.” We should always pause and pray before we respond to a troubling situation. Why? Because sincere prayer will prevent us from responding out of fear, foolishness, and/or frustration. If we want peace of mind, we should pray often.
The second thing I encourage you to do is guard your heart! I am a firm believer, “junk in, junk out!” In other words, you cannot be a positive person if all you do is feed off of negativity. Sadly enough, it seems as if our culture is being overwhelmed with negativity. This is why the Bible makes it clear in Proverbs 4:23, “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” If we want peace of mind, we should guard our hearts from being overwhelmed with so much negativity.
The third and final thing I encourage you to do is to help your neighbors! One thing I know for sure is that we are not the only ones going through difficult times. People all around us are struggling to obtain peace of mind. They are really struggling to get through the things they are currently going through. That’s why it’s so import that we reach out in an effort to help others. You don’t have to look far to find someone worse off than you. You do not have to go to a third world country to find someone who needs the very thing you are able to share. The Bible says it best in Hebrews 13:16, “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” Always remember, acts of kindness are seeds sown toward your peace of mind.
Yes, the last five months have been a very trying time for many people. But having peace of mind begins with a commitment to pray often, guard our hearts, and help our neighbors. Today, I want to leave you with Philippians 4:7, “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Blessings!!!
