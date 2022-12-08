“The life of inner peace, being harmonious and without stress, is the easiest type of existence.” – Norman Vincent Peale
Staying true to our advent theme this month, this week, we focus on the second candle of advent, the candle of Peace. Our quote today offers us insight into the depth of peace in our lives.
For a moment, close your eyes and simply image with me (come on, close your eyes), a life without stress. A life lived in complete contentment, a life lived in such a way that the world around you is simply at ease, or peace if you will.
No this isn’t an imaginary place I’m trying to get you to envision, but truly a place that can be in your everyday life. It isn’t the prospect of such a thing that is beyond our imagination, I think it is more the implementation of such a thing. Finding a way to truly live in harmony and without stress is a challenge to say the least. So, how do we find this place in our lives?
I want to take us to the greatest source of all and provide you you two parts of scripture.
For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God. Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Isaiah 9:6.
I’m not sure when marketing entered into the equation at Christmastime, but I know that over the years the reason for the season has seemed to bring with it much stress and anxiety in many lives. We are indeed celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior and while that is most definitely a time of rejoicing, at no point do I believe God intended it to be a time where people would go in debt to buy gifts, stress over how to pay such debt and keep on doing this year after year after year.
Commercialization has added stress and anxiety to our lives in such demanding of ways. Why, one only has to look at the calendar and wonder, what happened, as ad’s start running it seems on Oct. 1 for Christmas, and well, we can’t live the month of December without being bombarded with all the gifts we need to buy that will make our lives more happy. To say nothing of the stress such gifts may present to the buyer.
Think about this for a moment, what are the top two gifts you bought for someone last year? What are the top two gifts you received? Unless is was a gift of amazing sacrifice of price (like an automobile), my guess is you might have a hard time answering that question. Yet, literally many will drive themselves silly trying to bring peace to themselves by giving just the right gift, or amount of gifts to others. The gift we all celebrate is the birth of our Savior, and that is, the reason for the season.
Second passage I want to share with you: Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Matthew 11:28.
Jesus, our risen Savior wants you to find rest in his arms. You won’t find such rest, stressing yourself out daily from the trials of this life, nor will gifts bought or received offer you this rest and peace.
This year, let us try another approach in our lives to truly find Peace On Earth. Let us take a moment to make a difference in another person’s life.
This will take effort on your part, but likely will cost you nothing. Reach out to a family member that is lonely, call a friend you haven’t spoken to in a long time, end a quarrel that is existing in your life with another.
Peace on Earth is found in the simplest of moments in your life. It is telling those near and far to you that they matter to you in your life. It is finding a lonely person and offering to spend a moment with them. These are the gifts you can offer another that won’t cause one moment of stress to you in your life and will in fact enable you to find peace in your life.
For unto to us a child is born, and he shall be called, prince of peace. Live closely today and everyday to this child, and may you experience the inner peace that is harmonious and without stress, leading you to the easiest type of existence.
Until next week, Joe.
