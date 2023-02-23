This week our devotional lessons take us through our readings in Deuteronomy. This is the last book in the pentateuch. Pentateuch refers to the first five books of the Bible and were written by Moses. As you will see in your devotionals this week, Moses was very special to God, and God used him in so many special ways.
How about you? What special ways can God use you in your life? You know God gave all of us special gifts to use and I so hope you are using those that God has given you.
I visited a church this past week while out of town caring for grandchildren and the pastor at this church said these words: God choses to be close to those who chose to be close to him. I so believe there is much truth in those words, may you find ways to live closely to God and I so hope that these devotionals are helping you.
*I’m providing you my devotional for two of the six and details on the others. I want to add if you wish to have more of my devotionals this week, just email me at joeepru@yahoo.com and I’ll send you the remainder.
Day 27: Obey. Read Deuteronomy 4: 1-9.
Prayer: Lord, give us the wisdom we need in our lives to trust and obey your word. Forgive us when we the we think we can add or subtract anything from your word. Let us always be mindful, you are God. Amen.
Day 28: Promises fulfilled
Read Deuteronomy 6: 1-12.
You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might. Deut: 6:5.
Heart, soul, and might, with all of these we shall love the Lord. Picture the scene with me. Here the Israelites are on the cusp of going in to the land, a land flowing with milk and honey. A land promised by God that he swore to their forefathers, Abraham, Issac, and Jacob (v10). Now, what is God asking of them? Simply to love Him for who He is and for what He has done for them. ToDay, in your life might God make the same request? How would your response be? Can you because of all the promises God has fulfilled in your life love God with all your heart, soul and might? Daily remember that God’s love for you is deeper and fuller than you can imagine and maybe, just maybe our lives can be lived in such a way that shows our devotion to him.
Prayer: Lord, may we truly love you with all our hearts, all of our soul, and with all of our might. You are worthy of this and much more from us because of the mercy and grace you have shown us in our lives. Amen.
Day 29: Read Deuteronomy 10: 12-22.
Prayer: Lord, may we endeavor to follow your commands and paths for our lives. This will lead us to being more Christlike in our lives, which will lead us to more peace and happiness. Amen.
Day 30: Read Deuteronomy 26: 1-11.
Prayer: Lord, help us to always know that joyful giving will lead us to joyful living in our lives. All we have comes from you, let us experience beautiful worship by giving back the first fruits of our life to you. Amen.
Day 31: Read Deuteronomy 30: 11-20.
Prayer: Lord, you are a God of mercy and compassion. A God of truth and love. Your heart breaks when we choose other paths than following you, yet you are always waiting on our return with open arms. Give us the wisdom and courage and strength to always choose to live closely to you. Amen.
Day 32: Seeing God face to face
Read Deuteronomy 34: 1-12.
And there has not arisen a prophet since in Israel like Moses, whom the Lord knew face to face. Deut: 32:10.
I think it would be an understatement to say that Moses was special to God. Moses, born a Hebrew, raised by Pharaoh’s daughter, grew to strength in Egypt. However, when given a chance to be a king in Egypt, God put on his heart another choice. God used Moses to free his people from slavery and bondage. God uses Moses to teach his people his laws and commands. God used Moses to guide his people in the wilderness. God knew Moses, face to face. In our lives God can and will use us as well, however it may call for a change in your plans, in your life. Listen, obey, and follow God daily in your life and see what new paths God has in store for you. Let your life be one of following God and his will for you, and God will use you just like he used Moses.
Prayer: Lord, here I am Lord, use me to fulfill your work toDay and everyDay. Let my heart be a heart that seeks ways to follow your commands. Amen.
