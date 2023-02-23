This week our devotional lessons take us through our readings in Deuteronomy. This is the last book in the pentateuch. Pentateuch refers to the first five books of the Bible and were written by Moses. As you will see in your devotionals this week, Moses was very special to God, and God used him in so many special ways.

How about you? What special ways can God use you in your life? You know God gave all of us special gifts to use and I so hope you are using those that God has given you.

