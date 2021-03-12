Hello everyone!
Personal Accountability, in my mind, is taking ownership of your attitude, actions, and outcomes. Successful people always take personal accountability for the things they influence and control. It has been my experience that people who take personal accountability are more likely to win the trust and respect of those around them. Today, I want to share three steps to aid you in taking personal accountability in your life.
The first step in taking personal accountability is understanding your role. We begin this journey of personal accountability with clearly defined expectations. Knowing what you are and are not responsible for is truly liberating. Why, because it helps you eliminate distractions and it also keeps you focused on maintaining the main thing as the main thing. I like the way the Bible puts it in Hosea 4:6, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge …” Whether we are talking about in the home, work, church, community, organization, or otherwise, personal accountability always begins with understanding your roles and responsibilities.
The second step in personal accountability is being honest. You must be honest with yourself. You must be honest with the people around you. You must also be honest with God. The Bible says it like this in Proverbs 11:3, “The integrity of the upright guides them, but the unfaithful are destroyed by their duplicity.” In other words, a key component of personal accountability is always saying what you mean and meaning what you say. Being honest also includes asking for help when you need it and admitting when you make a mistake. Those who have mastered personal accountability know the importance of being honest.
The third step in personal accountability is refusing to overcommit. I tell highly driven people to remember that they are limited resources. Meaning, you cannot be everything to everybody, all the time. Putting too much on your plate at any given time is a recipe for disaster. It makes you much more likely to miss important deadlines, overlook mistakes, and to unnecessary stress yourself out. Moses prays a magnificent prayer in Psalm 90:12, “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” More specifically, Moses prays for God to teach us time management. He understood the concept of being a limited resource and he wanted to spend his time and energy wisely. Taking personal accountability means we refuse to overcommit our schedule and/or other resources.
Yes, personal accountability is taking ownership of your attitude, actions, and outcomes. More precisely, personal accountability includes understanding your role, being honest, and refusing to overcommit. Personal accountability is not always easy but, in the end, it is always worth it. I leave you with the words of Paul found in Romans 14:12, “So then, each of us will give an account of ourselves to God.”
Blessings!!!
