Monday was the 27th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day being a national holiday. Many flocked to their respective social media accounts with quotes and pictures from the honorable preacher, servant and national treasure.
The “I Have A Dream Speech” from the famous March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom is easily one of King’s most famous and most quoted speeches. With stanzas such as:
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Or
“I still have a dream, a dream deeply rooted in the American dream – one day this nation will rise up and live up to its creed, ‘We hold these truths to be self evident: that all men are created equal.”
One of my favorites comes from many times when Dr. King was incarcerated. His tone and demeanor signify this time in the movement during a space where many would be uncomfortable and discontent with the slowness of progress. King wote: “We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right.”
King had been jailed for his involvement in non-violent marches and sit ins. This was a time (1963) though not long ago, where Black people were not allowed to frequent White establishments and were seen as second-class citizens.
King, as this time, was not held in the same light as he is today. He was hated, and according to an early 1968 Harris Poll, the man we celebrate this week died with a public disapproval rating of nearly 75 percent.
So what is it about King that was so polarizing? What happened to cause a shift in the sentiment about him?
I believe King was more than a dreamer but issued a proclamation that we could constantly and consistently work toward.
King fought for more than equality; he wanted to see voting rights, economic empowerment and educational progress in all communities, regardless of the zip code. Many of these things that King and others were fighting for have not been accomplished today. So, even more, important than chasing likes for his past quotes on social media and photoshopped collages that we post on Instagram, I believe King would reissue his challenge to do right.
Economic empowerment
King was a firm believer in circulating currency through the minority community. The Civil Rights movement was both fed and clothed by the strength of minority-owned businesses. Minority-owned businesses are often the overlooked pillars in the community and contain a rich history that is often forgotten and tucked away.
Our action should be to find unique ways to patronize and support these community cornerstones, and not just during their respective cultural months (Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month). If you want to keep King’s legacy alive, go out of your way to support minority small business owners, and encourage others to do the same by sharing your positive experience.
Voting rights
While the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act is currently held up in Congress, there is still work and advocacy that King would be pushing for on the ground. King believed in the power of people, or democracy. He was a firm believer in crowdsourcing, a collective voice of people to share their concerns and visions. King would be ensuring that individuals in his community were registered to vote.
We can move that needle forward by ensuring that we push our constituents to be involved in the political process. We can encourage/support those running for office and tell them what essential issues are. We can also hold our elected officials accountable by ensuring that our voice is heard and staying informed on issues; we can affirm articulate what our sources of contention or compliments are.
Educational progress
Right now, we have access to information and knowledge like we’ve never had before. Education is no longer just seen as a formalized plan to receive a diploma after a few years. Education is now literally in the palm of your hand, and that access is now afforded to many who had been left out before.
However, as the educational gap widens and many in rural Arkansas lack broadband access, there’s still an opportunity for academic progress.
Many non-traditional careers and jobs lack applicants because many don’t see the oath as a viable career. Electricians, welders, truck drivers, plumbers and many more are prosperous careers that are having a hard time recruiting individuals because many don’t know the importance and success seen in these fields.
King would encourage individuals to explore non-traditional learnings. We’ve seen a boom in the tech industry, with the younger generation exploring NFTs and online trading simply by incorporating the same strategies they’ve learned online. There’s so much to be learned; it would be a shame to limit yourself to only traditional learning and not embrace the oyster of the world that is open to exploration.
Jimmy Warren is fueled by immense creativity and delivering innovative solutions. By day, he works as a political communication specialist for an Arkansas-based family office. He also stays committed to bringing diverse voices to the table with Minority Small Business owners by serving as a community engagement officer with The Conductor.
