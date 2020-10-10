I distinctly remember last summer when I first heard someone use the word “pivot” when referring to school and classroom instruction. It was someone from the Department of Education, talking about districts making our “Ready for Learning” plans for this fall. The plans had to include online learning management platforms readily available for every student- so that districts could “pivot” to virtual instruction if/when necessary.
I found the use of the word “pivot” interesting ... creative ... and unusual even. Not a word typically used in the education arena. Over the next several weeks, I realized that “pivoting” and the “ability to pivot,” “likelihood to pivot,” and “decision to pivot” were phrases crucial to the 2020-21 school year in every district in Arkansas.
Pivoting to virtual instruction is the contingency plan for schools if COVID-19 becomes too much of a problem for our students and staff. It’s the safety net that allows learning to continue in a classroom, grade, school, or even an entire district in the event that a closure (short-term or longer) needs to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. With cases of COVID still increasing in the state and no vaccine available at this time, having a trusted option to pivot was really the only way it made any sense for districts to start school with students onsite. It’s an acknowledgment that things with COVID are out of the district’s control and could get out of hand, and if they do, we can switch gears and go to “Plan B.” We can pivot.
(It should be mentioned, though, that pivoting to virtual instruction is really the “Alternate Plan A” and not “Plan B.” All districts must provide quality virtual instruction for all students. Unlike in the Spring, when many districts were unprepared for virtual learning, there are no exceptions and it cannot be substandard in any way. Learning during the pivot may be different, but not less legitimate.
Last week, the need to pivot became a reality here in CPSD. After sending more than 100 students home to quarantine at Conway Junior High in just over three days, district and school leaders decided it was in the best interest of students and staff to keep students home for a week to try to slow the spread and keep the number of actual cases low. We pivoted to virtual instruction at CJHS for one week.
Thanks to excellent planning and amazing teamwork by our administrators, teachers and staff, we were ready. The pivot was widely successful. Our food service department distributed meal boxes to our 1500 junior high students at the beginning of the week. Teachers worked to make sure all their students got the help they needed- through Zoom help sessions, emailed questions, Schoology feedback, and more.
Thinking about it now, the word “pivot” is actually a perfect word for what we are looking to do with our instruction this year. The definition for “pivot” in the dictionary says this: “(v) to turn on or as on a pivot; Basketball: to keep one foot in place while holding the ball and moving the other foot one step in any direction; to modify a policy, opinion, or product while retaining some continuity with the previous version ....
Pivoting isn’t just a fancy word for “turning.” It doesn’t just mean switching to something and then coming back to the original thing. No- to pivot is to turn to something else while part of you remains still. Pivoting means to change, but not completely, keeping some things the same.
We will likely pivot our instruction again this year. Maybe one time, or many. During that time, students’ daily learning will learn differently. They will login to a Chromebook at home; some will stay in their pajamas all day, and it won’t be the same for any of us. But we will still have that “back foot in place.” Our teachers will be teaching. They’ll be doing everything they can for their students. They will keep up as many classroom norms and expectations as they can during the pivot. They will be collaborating together as much as they can to share ideas and resources to help and encourage each other. Our support staff will be working in our school buildings to clean those classrooms, playgrounds, and hallways even more (if that is possible!) to welcome the students back to the safest, healthiest place possible. And when we do pivot back, we will continue moving forward together.
