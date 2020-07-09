Hello everyone!
Life seldom works out exactly how we plan. I think we would all agree that COVID-19 has totally disrupted our plans for the last four months. COVID-19 has changed the way we work, experience church, and even how we enjoy our leisure time. Today, I want to share three things we can do when life does not turn out the way we plan.
The first thing we can do is stay strong spiritually! During trying times like these, it is imperative for us to run TOWARD God and not AWAY from Him. It is important that we pray more and not pray less. It is necessary that we read God’s word more and not less. It is critical that we actively engage more with our church family, and not less. The Bible says it best in Deuteronomy 30:9, “…I have set before you life and death, blessing and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live.” It is vital during times like these that we stay strong spiritually.
The second thing we can do is think creatively! Isaiah 43:19 says it best, “See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.” I truly believe that one of the worse things we can do during a crisis is to put God in a box. This is not the time to be narrow-minded in our approach. We have to allow God to broaden our thinking, expand our territory, and teach us to be innovative. While experiencing a crisis, we can thrive and not just survive if we learn to think creatively.
The third thing we can do is seek out good advice! I’m a firm believer that we don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Yes, we can learn from our mistakes but it is so much better to learn from the mistakes of others. The Bible says it like this in Proverbs 11:14, “For lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisers.” When our world has been turned upside down, it is absolutely necessary to seek out good advice. We need to seek out experts in the field and glean from those who have more experience than we do. Seeking out good advice is key to our success.
Yes, COVID-19 has changed the way we work, experience church, and enjoy our leisure time. And if we are going to maximize our Plan B, we need to stay strong spiritually, think creatively, and seek out good advice. I leave you today with Lamentations 3:22-24, “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. I say to myself; The Lord is my portion; therefore, I will wait for him.”
Blessings!!!
