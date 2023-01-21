‘Plane” is directed by French filmmaker Jean-François Richet and written by J.P. Davis and Charles Cumming. It stars Gerard Butler as Brodie Torrance, a fearless pilot who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft on a lawless and isolated Filipino island on New Years Eve, finds himself surrounded by a militia planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage.
This is a movie that didn’t get a ton of advertisement and the only reason I knew anything about the movie was one trailer I saw in theaters back in early December and that’s it. Based on that trailer alone, I was not at all looking forward to this movie. It didn’t look like my type of thing and seemed like it was just another mindless action movie from Gerard Butler that came from a script that was made in the 80s or 90s that took all these years to finally get made.
And that’s kind of exactly what it is and, in a strange way, all the better for it. I was actually surprised at how much I enjoyed this movie. Yes, it’s a cheesy action flick that feels like it came out a few decades too late, but the movie fully embraces that fact. “Plane” is a movie that knows exactly what it is and never tries being anything more or less than that. It’s no masterpiece, never even tries to be, but it’s very effective in exactly what it wants to accomplish.
The movie is about an hour and 45 minutes long and feels even shorter than that. It’s quickly paced and doesn’t waste a second of it’s runtime on anything other than delivering its audience what it advertises: Gerard Butler saving the day while shooting at bad guys. Sometimes this fact can hurt the film, which I’ll get into in a bit, but if you’re looking to just have some fun in the theater, or even at home when it becomes available to rent or stream, then this is the perfect movie to put on to turn your mind off for a bit.
From the moment the plane starts going through the storm that eventually leads to its downfall (literally), this movie is basically nonstop action and survival. There are some very tense scenes and exciting sequences that made the viewing experience in the theater for me so much fun. There is one hand-to-hand fight sequence between Butler’s character and a local militant that is seemingly done entirely in one take and is very well done. In a world where a lot of fight sequences in modern films are done with an excessive amount of cuts, this decision to do this in one take makes it feel like you’re experiencing the fight first hand. Director Jean-François Richet clearly knows how to film fight scenes and I hope to see him do it again with hopefully a better script next time.
Plane’s quick pacing and near non-stop action does unfortunately come at the expense of its characters. This movie doesn’t really seem to care about character development or really any type of characterization of any of the film’s characters, even its main character. We as an audience are supposed to be rooting for the plane’s passengers and crew members to make it off this island alive and it can be difficult to fully care about them and the dangers their in when we barely know anything about them. We learn very little about Butler’s character, the pilot, and we barely even know the names of the other passengers on the plane. The villains are also underwritten and are reduced to just bland defectors from the Filipino government with no clear motives. If the characters in this film would’ve been fleshed out even just a little bit, then I think this movie, while still overall good, could’ve been something special.
Despite having to play poorly written character, the cast does do the best with what they’ve got. Gerard Butler delivers what is probably one of his best performances, at least his best in a while for the Scottish action star. He knows exactly what type of movie he’s in and elevates this story. Mike Colter (“Luke Cage”) is also great as a fugitive who finds himself on the plane and teams up with Butler’s character in the film. His role doesn’t allow for a ton of range of depth because it’s a very closed-off role, but he undoubtedly does the most with what he’s given. Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”) is also perfectly cast as the leader of the search and rescue effort to find the plane and gives a very fun performance. No one in the ensemble is bad per se, they just don’t get much to do in order to stand out.
“Plane” is nothing new or fresh and is a predictable movie that you’ve seen a million times before, but it’s fun and gets the job done and sometimes that’s all you need for a movie like this. “Plane” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.