If you’ve ever wanted to switch to a vegetarian diet but didn’t know where to start, it’s okay. The main purpose of vegetarian eating should be to enjoy healthier, plant-based foods that nourish your body.
Plant-based diets are specifically good for heart health, though. The Heart Foundation has found that vegan and vegetarian diets can decrease your risk of heart disease, lower your blood pressure and keep your blood sugar at a healthy level.
Being a vegetarian is different from being a vegan. According to the Heart Foundation, a vegan diet excludes all meat and animal products, including dairy and eggs. There are different variations of vegetarian diets that allow for the consumption of small amounts of meat. Read all about the different types of plant-based eating on the Heart Foundation’s website.
You don’t have to buy all organic foods or sign up for a meal-kit service to be a good vegetarian, though. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) MyPlate program has great tips for starting out on your plant-based food journey.
Instead of switching out your entire shopping list, start by shifting the proteins you consume from meats to vegetables. Buy black beans, split peas, or green lentils instead of chicken or beef. Revamp some of your favorite foods like pizza, pasta, or burritos by swapping the meat for vegetables. Tofu is also a good alternative to meat if you want to try something totally new.
If you would normally eat sweet and sugary snacks, try eating pita chips and hummus instead. Grabbing a handful of nuts like almonds or cashews can also be a good way to snack, and if you want something more substantial, try making your own trail mix. Snacking doesn’t have to be complicated, and something like ants on a log (a celery stick with a spread of your choice topped with raisins) or carrots and ranch can be a great vegetarian snack.
Once you start to get the hang of vegetarian eating, evaluate how you feel about different aspects of it. Do you want to cut meat and poultry, but keep fish and seafood? Do you want to cut out eggs, but keep dairy? Does a vegan diet sound like something you want to try? Since there are different kinds of plant-based diets, don’t be afraid to find one that works for you! Check out the link to the Heart Foundation’s website above to read all about the different styles of plant-based eating.
Proteins, calcium, dietary fiber and healthy fats are all part of a balanced diet, so make sure you’re incorporating staples that provide those nutrients. If your style of plant-based eating doesn’t include dairy, be sure to include tofu, cereal, orange juice or a dark, leafy green like spinach that provides calcium in your meal planning. You can find healthy fats and fiber in nuts like almonds and walnuts, and beans or lentils are great sources of protein.
However you choose to switch up your eating, remember to incorporate necessary nutrients into your diet and remember you don’t have to be perfect—just do your best to eat healthier foods and have fun trying new things!
To learn more about being a vegetarian, check out the USDA’s website. You can also read more about the health benefits of plant-based diets on the Heart Foundation’s website.
