What is the “full faith and credit of the United States” worth? Unfortunately, we’re having that discussion again.
That’s because the federal government again has reached its debt ceiling: $28.4 trillion, which is equal to more than $85,000 for every American man, woman and child.
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a funding plan that would keep the government afloat through Dec. 3 and would suspend the debt ceiling until December 2022. The plan passed along a party line vote, 220-211, with all Democrats voting for it and all Republicans, including Arkansas’ four congressmen, voting against it. It’s now in the Senate, where the partisan divide is 50-50, but Democrats own the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tie-breaking vote.
A lot of politics is being played there. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said Republicans will not vote to raise the debt ceiling but expect Democrats to do so. “America must never default – we never have, and we never will,” he said. “But whose obligation it is to do that changes from time to time, depending upon the government the American people have elected. … The debt ceiling will be raised, as it always should be. But it will be raised by the Democrats.”
McConnell is trying to pass responsibility for raising the debt ceiling on to the Democrats while also trying to make it harder for Democrats to pass their expensive $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” spending plan.
He knows that if the United States were to start refusing to pay its bills, the consequences would be disastrous. Americans rely on a functioning government. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, estimated that the United States could default Oct. 20. By Nov. 1, $80 billion in payments to Social Security, members of the military and veterans would be delayed up to two weeks. A lengthy standoff could cost 6 million jobs, reduce household wealth by $15 trillion, and increase unemployment from 5 percent to 9 percent, he wrote.
Moreover, the world relies on the United States. It’s still the leading economy, and the U.S. government, despite appearances to the contrary, is seen as one of the world’s safest investments. A default would shake world markets and cause interest rates to rise. More of your tax dollars, and your children’s and grandchildren’s, would go to paying interest on the debt.
Meanwhile. Arkansas’ Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton along with other Republican senators signed a letter Aug. 10 stating the United States should not default on its debt but also pledging not to vote to increase the debt ceiling. The letter claims the increase has been necessitated by Democrats’ policies, specifically the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill they passed in March.
“This is a problem created by Democrat spending. Democrats will have to accept sole responsibility for facilitating it,” the letter states.
But it’s not Democrats’ sole responsibility. The debt has been caused by tax and spending decisions made over decades – almost two centuries, actually – by the major parties. Since the Civil War, that’s been the Democrats and the Republicans. Most of the debt has been accrued in the past 20 years as a result of both parties’ policies. Even without the COVID relief bill, the debt ceiling would have been reached soon. In fact, it’s been reached 17 times in the past 20 years.
If the United States were to refuse to raise the debt ceiling, it would be the equivalent of a marriage where both spouses are irresponsible with money and then fight over the credit card bill. One day, one partner declares the couple will stop increasing its debt without offering a plan for cutting spending and increasing the family’s income. An impasse ensues.
While this is going on, the bill sits on the kitchen table day after day until finally, at the last minute, it gets paid.
Future bills result in future fights, where either one or the other refuses to pay the bill. Somehow, it always gets paid. But if the fights happen often enough … it eventually might not be. What happens then?
That’s no way to run a marriage. It’s also no way to run a country upon whose full faith and credit all Americans and the rest of the world relies.
