‘Poker Face” is a murder mystery tv series created by Rian Johnson (writer/director of “Knives Out” and “Glass Onion”) and stars Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll” and “Orange is the New Black”) as a casino employee named Charlie Cale. Stylized as a “case-of-the-week” murder mystery series, the film follows Charlie after she is forced to go on the run after getting herself tangled up with the wrong people at work. While on the road, she finds herself entangled into several mysterious deaths of strangers along the way which she takes upon herself to solve with her extraordinary talent: she’s always able to tell when someone is lying.

Post-Star Wars, Rian Johnson has quickly established himself as one of the best and most exciting mystery writers working today. As a massive fan of mysteries myself, this has made Johnson quickly become one of my favorite directors and creative talents working right now, so of course I was very much looking forward to him taking his murder mystery writing skills to a television format. Johnson already has revived the whodunnit genre with his two Benoit Blanc mysteries “Knives Out” and last year’s “Glass Onion,” which he scored Oscar nominations for his writing on both films. With those two movies, he brought back the Agatha Christie inspired detective mysteries, however with his new television show, he’s bringing back a different old and popular format of murder mysteries: the “Columbo” inspired “how catch ’em.”

